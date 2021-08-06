A suspect believed to have shot an 18-year-old in the thigh in May has been extradited back to Greenville, the department reported.
Zacharia Brown, 20, of 2709 Shawnee Place, Greenville, was arrested in Norfolk, Virginia, this week. On Thursday, Brown was extradited to the Pitt County Detention Center and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill.
An incident report from the Greenville Police said on May 23 that Brown shot the victim at 4:54 p.m. at the 700 block of West Third Street at Contentnea Street. The victim was shot in the Greenville Heights neighborhood.
The department earlier that a fight broke out between a group of people, there. One of the individuals pulled out a handgun and shot the victim in his thigh. The injury was not life-threatening.
The victim was treated at Vidant Medical Center and released, the department said.
Brown was later identified by GPD as a suspect and arrested in Norfolk.
Brown is being held on a $200,000 secured bond. The incident was not related to a string of gang-related shootings that took place in Greenville around that same time frame, the department said.
GREENVILLE
The police department made public reports on the following incidents:
Break ins, thefts
3000 block Dartmouth Drive, 5:12 p.m., Aug. 4: jewelry valued at $36,000 stolen from residence; case active.
228 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 11:24 a.m., Aug. 4: catalytic converters valued at $2,800 stolen from vehicles at Kimbrell’s Furniture; case inactive.
4900 block Deveron Street, 3:26 p.m., Aug. 4: break in at residence. Handgun valued at $300 stolen; case inactive.
3900 block Ashcroft Drive, 1:45 p.m., Aug. 4: $400 cash obtained via false pretenses; case inactive.
2700 block Carlisle Court, 7:11 a.m., Aug. 5: handgun valued at $600, weapon flashlight valued at $200, holster valued at $50 stolen from unlocked pickup truck at residence; case active.
Assaults
3200 block East 10th Street, 12:09 a.m., Aug. 4: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case inactive.
2900 block Ms. Paul Lane, 12:25 a.m., Aug. 4: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case closed by arrest.
100 block Keys Court, 4:43 p.m. Aug. 4: woman assaulted at residence; case active.
1200 block Allen Road, 1:11 p.m., Aug. 5: man assaulted by spouse at residence. Minor injury reported; case inactive.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff's Office released reports on the following cases:
Break ins, thefts
500 block Burruss Place, Greenville, 12:54 p.m., Aug. 4: Hyundai Sonata valued at $5,000 stolen from residence by ex. Vehicle recovered; case active.
900 block Jacksontown Road, Grifton, 8:37 p.m., Aug. 4: break in at residence. Ex-boyfriend reported to be inside caller’s home. Dispute between suspect and victim assuaged by caller’s son, the ex’s father; case active.
7300 block Pitt Street, Grimesland, 1:16 p.m., Aug. 5: break in at residence. Hatchet valued at $75, 100 prescribed oxycodone pills and lighters valued at $20 stolen. Victim refused to pursue charges; case cleared.
1600 block Old Fire Tower Road, Greenville, 10:08 p.m., Aug. 5: firearm valued at $800 stolen from residence; case active.
5700 block Weyerhauser Road, Ayden, 9:31 a.m., Aug. 5: woman reported granddaughter used CashApp account to steal $450 from her; case active.
Assaults
500 block Barrus Construction Road, Greenville, 9:54 a.m., Aug. 4: man reported a stranger pointed a gun at him; case active.
800 block Dusty Lane, Greenville, 6:44 a.m., Aug. 4: handgun fired into home with residents inside. No injuries; case active.
400 block East Littlefield Road, Ayden, 6;06 p.m., Aug. 4: woman received harassing phone calls from known person; case active.
3300 block Kings Branch Drive, Greenville, 12:59 p.m., Aug. 4: man assaulted by known person at residence. Juvenile witnessed assault; case active.
7600 block N.C. 222, Fountain, 1:18 p.m., Aug. 5: man assaulted by known person at residence; case active.
1600 block Deejay Lane, Greenville, 2:18 p.m., Aug. 5: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.
2300 block Bell Arthur Road, Greenville, 12:15 a.m., Aug. 16: woman’s tires slashed by known person. Warrants obtained; case active.