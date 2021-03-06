A clerk at a local convenience store has been arrested for stealing close to $200 worth of lottery tickets from his employer, according to a Greenville Police Department report.
Delvon Rutledge, 34, was arrested at 5:50 p.m. Wednesday. A store manager at the Speedway, 502 S.W. Greenville Blvd., caught Rutledge, a cashier, scratching tickets behind the counter.
Officers arrested Rutledge and he was booked at the Pitt County Detention Center on charges of felony larceny by an employee.
GREENVILLE
The police department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Shooting arrest
A 41-year-old Greenville man has been charged in a Feb. 17 shooting that injured an acquaintance and a dog.
Kayon Williams got into an altercation with an acquaintance he was visiting on East Third Street. The situation escalated and Williams pulled and fired a handgun, grazing the victim in the hand and hitting their dog in the shoulder.
Williams was booked at the Pitt County Detention Center for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or seriously injure and animal cruelty. He was being held under a $200,000 secured bond. His court date is scheduled for March 17.
Woman robbed
A woman reported that someone stole her handbag and $409 this week at an apartment on Charles Boulevard, according to a Greenville Police Department report. The incident occurred about 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday in the Carriage House Apartments in the 2400 block of Charles robbery.
The woman lives on Memorial Drive, a report said, and the case was listed as a common law robbery with conspiracy charges involved. The case was closed by arrest, although arrest information was not available.
Break-ins, thefts
- 1500 block West Fifth Street, 5:34 a.m., March 2: $20.32 obtained via false pretenses through Cash App; case active.
- 800 block Thomas Langston Road, 1:59 p.m., March 1: printer valued at $500 obtained through false pretenses; case active.
- 1000 block Cheyenne Court, 8:06 a.m., March 2: firearms valued at $350 stolen from vehicle; case inactive.
- 2400 block Charles Boulevard, 7:32 a.m., March 2: jewelry and sound system valued at $4,000 stolen from vehicle in parking lot; case active.
Assaults
- 300 block East Dudley Street, 10:48 p.m., March 4: woman assaulted at residence by intruder. Conflicting accounts at scene; case inactive.
- 1900 block East 3rd Street, 7:18 p.m., March 3: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case inactive.
- 800 block Ward Street, 10:42 p.m., March 1: man assaulted by known person at residence; case cleared by arrest.
- 100 block David Drive, 11:14 p.m., March 2: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.
- 2900 block Sussex Street, 9:52 p.m., March 3: woman assaulted at residence by unknown person; case inactive.
- 500 block Brighton Park Drive, 8:21 a.m., March 4: emergency personnel assaulted by unknown person at residence; case inactive.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations.
Break-ins, thefts
- 4900 block Ayden Golf Club Road, Ayden, 5:21 p.m., March 4: trailer valued at $1,000 stolen from residence; case active.
- 300 block Alton Village Drive, Greenville, 3:01 p.m., March 3: woman reports caller claims she owes $41,000. Case investigated as fraud; case active.
- 300 block Tar Heel Drive, Greenville, 2:21 p.m., March 3: residence forcibly entered; belongings valued at $995 stolen; case active.
- 2900 block Lloyd Corey Road, Robersonville, 9:08 a.m., March 2: vehicle parts valued at $500 stolen from residence; case active.
Assaults
- 600 block Danielle Drive, Greenville, 5:22 p.m. March 2: man assaulted with cutting instrument by girlfriend at residence; case active.
- 1700 block Van Ness Avenue, Greenville, 8:01 p.m. March 2; woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case closed.
- 800 block Browns Lane, Ayden, 7:16 p.m., March 2: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.
- 1308 Mumford Road, Greenville, 11:25 a.m., March 3: man threatened by employer; personal weapons and asphyxiation noted on incident report; cruelty to animals also investigated; case active.
- 4100 block N.C. 33 West, Greenville, 12:06 p.m., March 3: woman assaulted by acquaintance at residence; case active.
1100 block Black Jack-Simpson Road, Greenville, 4:01 p.m., March 3: man threatened by employer at residence; case closed.