A 53-year-old moped rider was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Greenville on Friday extending a deadly trend on Pitt County roads into the new year.
The Greenville Police Department responded to Hooker Road near West Arlington Boulevard shortly before 8 p.m. on New Year's Day after receiving a report about a man lying in the middle of the road.
Officers determined Floyd Barrett Jr. of Greenville was operating a moped discovered at the scene that had been struck by a vehicle at some point. The vehicle involved left the scene, the department reported in a news release issued on Monday.
Barrett was transported to Vidant Medical Center where he later died from his injuries, the release said.
His death is the first locally in 2021, but continues a trend from 2020 that saw 42 people killed, including eight pedestrians.
Ten people were killed in eight wrecks in the city and 32 were killed in 27 wrecks outside of Greenville in 2020, according to local and state records.
In 2019, 16 crashes were reported countywide. Prior to 2020, the highest amount of fatal wrecks was 33 in 2007 and 32 in 2015, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.
Anyone who witnessed the crash on Friday is asked to call 329-3476 or CrimeStoppers at 758-7777. CrimeStoppers offers a reward for information that leads to an arrest and callers can remain anonymous.