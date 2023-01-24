...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM WEDNESDAY TO 5 AM
EST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 1 PM Wednesday to 5 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Damage is shown following a fire at 600 Glendale Court, Apartment C24. Officers said Mykia Rena Hardy, 28, said she intentionally set the blaze with her children inside the home. No injuries were reported.
A Greenville woman is in custody for allegedly setting fire to an apartment with her children inside.
Greenville police and Greenville Fire-Rescue personnel said they received a call on a fire at 600 Glendale Court, apartment C24, at 12:15 a.m. Tuesday. The building is near the South Greenville Recreation Center and a few blocks north of J.H. Rose High School.
No one was inside the residence when officers arrived and no injuries were reported. However, a spokeswoman for the department said that the apartment's resident, Mykia Rena Hardy, 28, told officers she had intentionally set fire to the residence while two of her children, ages 4 and 8, were inside.
Officers determined Hardy had left the residence with her children during the fire, but she returned to the scene later.
Hardy was charged with a count of first-degree arson and two counts of child abuse. She was jailed in the Pitt County Detention Center.
A spokeswoman for Greenville Fire-Rescue said that the fire had multiple areas of origin and was extinguished within 15 minutes. She said that the fire did not spread to any other residences.