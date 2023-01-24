Fire damage

Damage is shown following a fire at 600 Glendale Court, Apartment C24. Officers said Mykia Rena Hardy, 28, said she intentionally set the blaze with her children inside the home. No injuries were reported.

 Pat Gruner/The Daily Reflector

A Greenville woman is in custody for allegedly setting fire to an apartment with her children inside.

Greenville police and Greenville Fire-Rescue personnel said they received a call on a fire at 600 Glendale Court, apartment C24, at 12:15 a.m. Tuesday. The building is near the South Greenville Recreation Center and a few blocks north of J.H. Rose High School.

