Greenville police are investigating shots fired into an occupied residence in the Greenville Heights neighborhood early Sunday morning.
The department received a report at 3:24 a.m. from a resident of the 800 block of Bancroft Avenue that his home had been fired on by an unknown person. An incident report said that no injuries occurred.
The 69-year-old resident and another person were in the home at the time, a case report said. Two .40-caliber shell casings were recovered from the scene. The case was listed as active.
GREENVILLE
The police department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
500 block Evans Street, 12:55 p.m., May 15: temporary license plate valued at $10 stolen in Five Points parking lot; case inactive.
3600 block East 10th Street, 2:33 p.m., May 16: break-in at residence; $50 cash stolen. Vehicle also forcibly entered; damage estimated at $1,000; case active.
- 500 block Brighton Park Drive, 8:18 a.m., May 16: table valued at $100 stolen from residence; case closed by arrest.
- 814 S. Memorial Drive, 2:31 p.m., May 16: food stamps valued at $100, $5 cash stolen at Dollar Tree; case active.
Assaults
- 1200 block Holden Drive, 4:44 a.m., May 16: woman assaulted at residence by ex-spouse; case active.
100 block Scott Street, 10:19 a.m., May 16: man assaulted by sibling at residence; case active.
- 1600 block W. Arlington Boulevard, 7:28 p.m., May 16: woman assaulted by acquaintance at residence; case active.
- 600 block South Alley Street, 8:48 p.m., May 16: man assaulted by known individuals at residence; case active.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 7300 block Pitt Street, Grimesland, 9:49 a.m., May 14: break-in, trespassing at barn on residential property; case active.
- 4700 block Maria Court, Grimesland, 11:33 a.m., May 14: break-in at residence; case active.
- 2700 block N.C. 30, Stokes, 12:32 p.m., May 14: lawnmower valued at $4,600 stolen from residence; case active.
- 4200 block Norris Store Road, Ayden, 6:13 p.m., May 14: Two phones valued at $200 and bluetooth speaker valued at $200 stolen from home; case active.
- 4000 block Avon Road, Grimesland, 9:07 a.m., May 15: Tools, landscaping equipment valued at $15,500 stolen stolen from residence; case active.
- 6000 block Old Tar Road, Winterville, 2:56 p.m., May 15: wallet valued at $25 stolen from vehicle; case active.
- 1700 block Black Oak Drive, Grimesland, 6:07 a.m., May 16: petroleum fuel valued at $30 stolen from residence; case active.
Assaults
- 5700 block County Home Road, Winterville, 6:58 p.m., May 15: gun pointed at man by acquaintance; case active.
- 300 block River Road Estates, Road, Greenville, 4:02 a.m., May 16: man assaulted by girlfriend at residence; case closed by arrest.
- 600 block Sands Road, Greenville, 7:22 p.m., May 16: woman, man assaulted via strangulation by unknown person, two others; case active.
- 900 block Teakwood Drive, Greenville, 8:35 p.m., May 16: woman assaulted, threatened by spouse at residence; case active.