Three people were detained Monday after the Greenville Police Department responded to a shots-fired call at an apartment off of Charles Boulevard.
A spokesperson for the department said that officers were called to The Landing at 1920 Exchange Drive shortly after 5 p.m. She said no one was injured in the incident and that all individuals involved were taken into custody.
There is no ongoing threat to the public, the department reported.
Stevie Louis Mitts, 29, was arrested at 5:40 p.m. in the area of the shooting according to public records.
He was charged with discharge firearm in city limits and going armed to terror of the public and was later released from the Pitt County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports recently with the following details and allegations.
Break-ins, thefts
- 3300 block Frontgate Drive, 7-7:10 a.m. Feb. 18: break-in at residence; reported on March 5; case active.
- 3219 Landmark St., 10 p.m. Feb. 26-6 p.m. March 4: digital camera, lens valued at $1,050 stolen from Life Communications; case active.
- 1400 block East 10th Street, 12:21 p.m. March 5: break-in at residence. Damage to front door valued at $600; case closed by arrest.
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd, 3:37 p.m. Feb. 5: merchandise valued at $176.16 stolen from Walmart; items recovered; case closed by citation.
- 1000 block Colonial Avenue, 6:45-7:44 p.m. March 5: black Toyota Camry valued at $10,000 stolen from residence; case inactive.
- 701 Moye Blvd., 6:27 a.m. March 6: alcohol valued at $48.87 stolen from Sheetz; case inactive.
- 300 block Brownlea Drive, 11 p.m. March 6- 1:58 a.m. March 7: dark green Ford Fusion valued at $10,000 stolen from parking lot; case inactive.
Assaults
- 400 block South Greene Street, 9:46 p.m. March 4: man assaulted by girlfriend at residence; case inactive.
- 2800 block South Memorial Drive, 2-2:30 a.m. March 5: domestic incident at residence. Man struck with liquor bottle by girlfriend. Woman assaulted. Medical care for minor injuries was refused; case closed by arrests.
- 1004 S. Memorial Drive, 4:54 a.m. March 5: man assaulted by girlfriend at Super 8 by Wyndham Greenville; case closed by arrest.
- 700 block Johnston Street, 5:15 p.m. March 5: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case inactive.
- 250 Easy St., 8:46 p.m. March 6: woman assaulted by acquaintance at Food Lion; case inactive.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports recently with the following details and allegations.
Break-ins, thefts
- 1815 Progress Road, Greenville, 11:35 a.m. March 4: license plate stolen from vehicle at AC Controls; case inactive.
- 4400 block N.C. 43 South, Greenville, 12:23 p.m. March 4: washing machine, dryer valued at $400 stolen from residence; case active.
- 2700 block Frank Kilpatrick Road, Grifton, 12:59 p.m. March 4: fraud in the amount of $178.88 reported; case closed, leads exhausted.
- 3600 block Whichard Road, Greenville, 3:05 p.m. March 4: fraud in the amount of $20,000 reported; case active.
- 1800 block Haddock Road, Winterville, 4:15 p.m. March 4: fraud in the amount of $729.78 reported; case active.
- 1100 block English Colony Place, Washington, 5:28 p.m. March 4: break-in at residence. Weed trimmer, air compressor, batteries valued at $520 stolen; case active.
- 1300 block Rams Horn Road, Greenville, 8:35 p.m. March 5: handgun valued at $300 stolen from residence; case active.
- 600 block Circle Drive, 9:26 a.m. March 5: television valued at $100 stolen from residence; case active.
- 4600 block Haddock Drive, Washington, 3:23 p.m. March 5: Chevrolet Impala valued at $1,000 stolen from residence; case active.
Assaults
- 6300 block Clarks Neck Road, Washington, 7:48 a.m. March 4: woman assaulted by spouse at residence; case active.
- 2700 block Oakley Road, Stokes, 11:24 a.m. March 7: woman assaulted by family member at residence; case cleared.