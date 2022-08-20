A man reported missing on Monday is now being sought by Greenville police on burglary, kidnapping and sex charges.
The department informed the public via Facebook Wednesday that Clinton Jackson III, 29, was missing. The post said he was last seen near Fairfax Avenue in Greenville and urged members of the public to call with any information as to his whereabouts.
On Thursday, the department put out a news release saying Jackson was wanted on active warrants. He is wanted for first-degree burglary, first-degree kidnapping, indecent liberties with a child and sexual battery.
The release further said Jackson was last seen near N.C. 33 East and Oxford Road in eastern Greenville. Fairfax Avenue, where he was initially reported having been seen during the missing person post, is located in the Greenville Heights neighborhood of west Greenville.
GREENVILLE
In other cases, the police department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
200 block Stancill Drive, 10:30-11:07 a.m. Aug. 18: vehicle broken into at residence. Window smashed. Purse containing financial cards, keys, $20 cash, identity documents stolen; case active.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
900 block Gum Swamp Church Road, Greenville, 4:29 p.m. Aug. 18: watermelon valued at $10 stolen from residence; case active.
4600 block Reedy Branch Road, Winterville, 6:37 p.m. Aug. 18: break-in at residence; case active.
100 block Owens Street, Greenville, noon- 3 p.m. Aug. 18: riding mower valued at $600 stolen; case active.
800 block Dusty Lane, Greenville, 9-9:10 p.m. Aug. 18: wallet valued at $20 stolen from residence; case cleared.
Assaults
2100 block Gray Wood Lane, Greenville, 6:54 p.m. Aug. 18: woman assaulted by spouse at residence; case active.
1200 block Sticks Road, Washington, 7:20 p.m. Aug. 18: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.