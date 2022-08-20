A man reported missing on Monday is now being sought by Greenville police on burglary, kidnapping and sex charges.

The department informed the public via Facebook Wednesday that Clinton Jackson III, 29, was missing. The post said he was last seen near Fairfax Avenue in Greenville and urged members of the public to call with any information as to his whereabouts.


Contact Pat Gruner at pgruner@reflector.com and (252)-329-9566.