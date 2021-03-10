A Greenville Police detective was seriously injured and a 37-year-old woman was killed in a crash on U.S. 264 on Tuesday night.
Niki Verdin, a major crimes detective with the department, was struck head-on about 8:45 p.m. by a vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes, The State Highway Patrol said. The other driver was a 37-year-old woman who died at the scene.
The incident occurred near the Pitt-Beaufort county line.
Verdin was on her way back to Greenville from training in her work-assigned vehicle. She was transported to Vidant Medical Center with significant injuries, according to the police department.
The department said the 14-year veteran of the force is expected to recover.
According to the Highway Patrol the other driver is believed to have been impaired. Containers and a strong odor of alcohol were in her vehicle.
Crash reports will be released in the coming days, the Highway Patrol said.
“The Greenville Police Department would like to thank everyone for their support and well wishes,” a Wednesday news release from the department said. “We ask for your continued prayers for Detective Verdin and her family, as well as the family of the other driver, during this very difficult time.”