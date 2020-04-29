The Greenville Police Department on Monday responded to three incidents of firearms being discharged within city limits, in one case causing damage to a house and vehicle.
That incident occurred at 300 block Paige Drive at 5:56 p.m. Multiple rounds were fired, damaging a house and vehicle, according to a police department report. The damages totaled $1,600.
A woman was inside the home at the time of the shooting, but no one was injured, the report stated.
Spokeswoman Kristen Hunter said that detectives are following up on strong leads in the case. The investigation is ongoing.
At 3:18 p.m., in the 100 block Horseshoe Drive, Lesha Rogers fired a gun in the air multiple times to break up a fight, according to police.
Rogers was charged with discharging a firearm in city limits.
The department also responded to a shots fired call at 11:36 p.m. in the 100 block Paul Circle, but no damage or injuries were reported. Shell casings were located in the street.
The case is ongoing.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports this week with the following details and allegations.
Break-ins, thefts
- 715 S. Memorial Drive,10:52 p.m. April 26: cash register and money valued at a total of $750 stolen from Speedway; case ongoing.
- 100 block Concord Drive, 10-11:26 p.m. April 27: items valued at $1,200 stolen from residence, later recovered; case inactive.
- 2609 E. 10th St., 2:22 p.m. April 24: laundry pods valued at $8.95 stolen from Dollar General, later recovered; case inactive.
- 400 block Arbor Street, 5:52 p.m. April 24: white refrigerator valued at $300 stolen from residence; case ongoing.
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 8:30 p.m. April 24: craft products valued at $89.74 stolen from Walmart, later recovered; case cleared by citation.
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 6:10 p.m. April 25: hand sanitizer valued at $5.54 stolen from Walmart, later recovered; case cleared by citation.
- 3000 block Dartmouth Drive, 9 p.m. April 25-10:38 p.m. April 26: bag of change valued at $1 stolen from vehicle; case ongoing.
4600 E. 10th St., 12:44 p.m. April 26: GoPro Charger and Tracphone valued at a total of $98 stolen from Walmart; case ongoing.
- 4000 Dickinson Ave., 1:01-1:55 p.m. April 26: beer valued at $22 stolen from Speedway; case ongoing.
Assaults
- 2828 S. Memorial Drive, 2:28 a.m. April 26: woman assaulted by boyfriend/girlfriend at Camelot Inn; case cleared by arrest.
100 block Brownlea Drive, 6 p.m. April 27: woman assaulted by spouse at residence; case inactive.
- 1200 block Park West Drive, 3:10 a.m. April 28: man assaulted by sibling at residence; case inactive.
- 2500 block Sunset Avenue, 10:33 p.m. April 27: woman assaulted with motor vehiclel; case inactive.
- 100 block Ridge Place, 11:03 a.m. April 24: man assaulted with handgun; case active.
300 block South East Greenville Boulevard, 7:22 p.m. April 24: woman assaulted by boyfriend/girlfriend; case inactive.
- 450 Moye Blvd., 4-6:02 a.m. April 26: woman assaulted by boyfriend/girlfriend at Microtel Inn & Suites; case inactive.
- 1900 block Norcott Circle, 8:50 p.m. April 26: man assaulted by boyfriend/girlfriend; case cleared by arrest.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports thisweek with the following details and allegations.
Break-ins, thefts
5700 block N.C. 30,
- Robersonville, noon April 24-4:26 p.m. April 27: trailer valued at $500 stolen from barn; case active.
- 400 block Gina Lane, Washington, noon-2:02 p.m. April 25: dog chain valued at $10 stolen from yard; case active.
- 800 block Brown Road, Stokes, 4:30 p.m. April 22-3:20 p.m. April 24: gas and gas cans valued at a total of $130 stolen from barn; case active.
2000 block Old River Road, Greenville, 2:25 p.m. April 24: $400 stolen from man during armed robbery; case active.
- 3200 block Baptist Street, Greenville, 7:49 a.m. April 24: lawnmower valued at $120 stolen from yard; case active.
Assaults
- 4300 block Emma Cannon Road, Ayden, 6 p.m. April 27: woman assaulted by spouse at residence; case cleared.
- 3300 block Old River Road, Greenville, 5:30 p.m. April 27: juvenile assaulted by sibling; case cleared.
- 600 block Teresa Drive, Washington, 6:50 p.m. April 27: man assaulted by boyfriend/girlfriend at residence; case active.
- 5800 block Hidden Lake Lane, Ayden, 5:47 a.m. April 25: woman assaulted by boyfriend/girlfriend at residence; case active.
- 600 block Langley Drive, Grimesland, 12:30 a.m. April 25: woman assaulted by spouse at residence; case active.
- 2200 block Kathleen Drive, Greenville, 11:15 p.m. April 24: man assaulted by parent at residence; case cleared.
- 100 block Faith Baptist Lane, Ayden, 10:08 a.m. April 24: man assaulted; case cleared.
- 1400 block Pineridge Drive, Greenville, 6:42 p.m. April 26: man assaulted by boyfriend/girlfriend with knife or cutting instrument; case active.
- 1600 block Lennie Lane, Greenville, 1:20-2:30 p.m. April 26: man assaulted by boyfriend/girlfriend; case
- cleared by arrest.
- 4200 block Dixon Road, Grimesland, 9:40 p.m. April 25: woman assaulted by boyfriend/girlfriend at residence; case active.