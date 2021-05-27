The Greenville Police Department is in the area of Wimbledon Drive near Arlington Boulevard and Fire Tower Road searching for an attempted murder suspect, the department announced about 11 a.m.
Early this morning, officers with the department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team were assisting the Greene County Sheriff’s Office serve a warrant at an apartment on Wimbledon Drive when the wanted individual, 23-year-old Ronald Latrell Sauls Jr., fled from officers.
It is believed he was able to escape from a window. The photo below was taken this morning and is what Sauls was last seen wearing.
There is an increased police presence in the area of Wimbledon Drive as officers with the team and a GPD K-9 Unit and Drone Unit, as well as deputies with the Greene County Sheriff's Office, continue to search for the suspect.
Nearby businesses have been notified; however, normal activities are resuming and nothing has been placed on lockdown at this time.
Anyone who sees Sauls or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 252-329-4300. You can remain anonymous.