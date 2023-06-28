...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...
The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) in
Raleigh NC has issued a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for Fine
Particulates, through midnight EDT tonight.
An Air Quality Action Day means that Fine Particulates
concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy
standards. For additional information, please visit the North
Carolina Division of Air Quality Web site at
https://airquality.climate.ncsu.edu
A vehicle suspected in a May 21 shooting on West Conley Street in Greenville that injured a 16-year-old is shown. Detectives with the Greenville Police Department are asking for the public's help in identifying anyone associated with the vehicle.
Contributed photo
The Greenville Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying people connected to a vehicle of interest in a shooting last month that injured a 16-year-old in the Moyewood neighborhood.
A Wednesday news release from department said officers responded at 12:47 a.m. May 21 to the 1700 block of West Conley Street after an alert from the city’s Shotspotter detection system.