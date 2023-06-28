The Greenville Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying people connected to a vehicle of interest in a shooting last month that injured a 16-year-old in the Moyewood neighborhood.

A Wednesday news release from department said officers responded at 12:47 a.m. May 21 to the 1700 block of West Conley Street after an alert from the city’s Shotspotter detection system.

