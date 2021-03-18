The Greenville Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is seeking information in a February shooting in the Kearny Park neighborhood.
On Wednesday, the department issued a release asking the community for assistance in solving the Feb. 21 shooting of Morris Johnson, 40, who was shot and injured around 7 p.m.
Johnson, a Greenville resident, told officers he heard gunshots while driving and, upon hearing a shot hit his car, ran for cover. He was found at 1808 Kennedy Circle collapsed on the lawn.
A Shot Spotter notification notified officers of the incident, leading them to Johnson suffering from a gunshot wound. Johnson has been in recovery at Vidant Medical Center since the night of the incident, the department reported.
“Detectives are still seeking justice for Mr. Johnson and hope someone may be able to provide pertinent information to further their investigation,” the release said.
It also asked anyone with information to contact Detective Blunt at 252-329-4176 or CrimeStoppers at 252-758-7777.