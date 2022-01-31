A Greenville police sergeant killed in a fire at his home in Ayden had taken sleeping medication that investigators determined he purchased from a woman they indicted earlier this month.
Sgt. Tim McInerney died as a result of smoke inhalation and thermal injuries suffered during an early morning fire June 12 at his home on Fox Hollow Drive in Ayden, according to an autopsy report from the North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
The report, emailed to The Daily Reflector on Friday in response to a request made by the newspaper over the summer, said McInerney's remains were found in his bathtub. Soot found throughout his body’s respiratory system and other factors from the examination led to the coroner's diagnosis of death by smoke inhalation and thermal injuries.
The autopsy, which was conducted at East Carolina University’s Brody School of Medicine, provides further details into the night of McInerney’s death.
The report said McInerney was last known to be alive at 11:35 p.m. June 11 due to a picture he sent of himself with bruising on the left side of his face. He stated in the message that he had been in an altercation that evening. No other details were included in the message.
The report did not offer further details about the message. It also said that firefighters stated that the front door to the house was open when they arrived.
The report said that McInerney had taken several prescription medications the night of the incident. The State Bureau of Investigation confirmed Monday that one of those drugs was a sleeping medication which he himself was not prescribed.
A court document obtained Monday by the Reflector said that Cornelia Reshan Cox, 42, delivered McInerney Zolpidem, a generic version of Ambien, on June 11. The SBI said that Cox was arrested on Jan. 12 following her indictment by a grand jury on Jan. 10.
Cox is charged with possession with intent to deliver/sell a schedule IV controlled substance, delivery of a schedule IV controlled substance and maintaining a Toyota 4Runner for use, storage or sale of controlled substances.
The autopsy said it is unclear if the prescription medication prevented his ability to leave the house fire.
McInerney was a 27-year-veteran of the police department and oversaw its Violent Criminal Reduction Unit, Violent Criminal Apprehension Team and other facets of the agency. He was beloved by his fellow officers, department officials said.
"The loss of Sgt. McInerney is still very real and painful to all of us here at the Greenville Police Department," a statement from the agency Monday said. "Like so many others, we have long searched for answers and meaning in the tragic events that surrounded that day. We are grateful to the State Bureau of Investigation for their steadfastness in the quest for answers and justice."
The department declined to answer questions pertaining to the details or status of the case
"Tim will always be remembered here at the Greenville Police Department as a fun-loving, dedicated, and passionate father, brother, son and friend," the statement said. "He never shied away from the toughest of assignments or the most dangerous of criminals in our community. Tim’s enthusiasm for the job was absolutely contagious and his legacy will forever live on in the hallways of GPD and in our hearts."
The SBI said that the cause of the fire remains undetermined.