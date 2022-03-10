Greenville Police are investigating a shooting at the Rosemont Apartments off of County Home Road that put a man in the hospital early Wednesday.
The department said that officers responded to 1815 Rosemont Drive at 12:09 a.m. after receiving reports of gunshots. Numerous shell casings were found on the ground in the area.
Around that time, a 20-year-old man arrived at Vidant Medical Center suffering with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, the department said. His address is listed as being at the Rosemont Apartments on a department incident report.
A vacant car was damaged by gunfire at the scene of the crime. No suspect description was available. The case remains active.
GREENVILLE
The police department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
500 block Winstead Road, 2:30-9 p.m. March 4: handgun valued at $401.25 reported stolen; case inactive.
1500 block Charles Boulevard, 8 p.m. March 6-2:30 p.m. March 8: red TAO all-terrain vehicle valued at $150 stolen at residence; case inactive.
1500 block Charles Boulevard, 1-8 a.m. March 8: bicycle valued at $200 stolen at residence; case inactive.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
300 block Oakenshaw Street, Greenville, 9 p.m. March 7-9:34 a.m. March 8: vehicle broken into at residence. Financial cards, key fob stolen; case active.
4200 block Stantonsburg Road, Greenville, 4:30 p.m. March 8: fraud in the amount of $17,000 reported; case active.