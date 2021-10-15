Police are investigating the crash of a stolen Greenville Fire-Rescue ambulance stolen from Vidant Medical Center early Friday morning.
Officers responded to the hospital about 5 a.m. following the crash, said Kristen Hunter, public information officer for the Greenville Police Department.
There, an investigation determined that the ambulance had struck a truck at the intersection of Arlington Boulevard and Beasley Drive. The crash was described as minor. The ambulance then struck a light pole.
While city police are investigating the crash, Vidant police are investigating the theft of the ambulance because it occurred on hospital property. Hunter said that it is her understanding that a psychiatric patient who was transported to the medical center stole the vehicle.