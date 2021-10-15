Police are investigating the crash of a stolen Vidant Medical Center ambulance early Friday morning.
Officers responded to the hospital around 5 a.m. following the crash said Kristen Hunter, public information officer for the Greenville Police Department. There, an investigation determined that the ambulance had struck a truck at the intersection of Arlington Boulevard and Beasley Drive. The crash was described as minor. The ambulance then struck a light pole.
Vidant Police are investigating the larceny of the ambulance, Hunter said, since it occurred on hospital property. She said that it is her understanding that a psychiatric patient who was transported to the medical center stole the vehicle.