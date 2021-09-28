A Pitt County man has turned himself into the Pitt County Detention Center after arrest warrants were obtained in connection to a 2020 convenience store armed robbery.
Greenville Police said that Perry Rodgers, 29, of 4214 N.C. 33 West, Greenville, turned himself in at the Pitt County Detention Center on Monday. A warrant had been obtained this week for Rodgers’ arrest.
Rodgers was wanted in connection to the May 19, 2020, robbery of Duck Thru convenience store at 1301 Charles Blvd. A warrant said that he entered the store and stole $168.23 from the store’s cashier after threatening him with a handgun.
The department said that a K-9 was used at the time of the incident and was integral in locating evidence which would later lead to Rodgers’ identification. More details were not released due to upcoming court proceedings.
Rodgers was jailed in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.
GREENVILLE
The police department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 300 block South Pointe Drive, 7:25 p.m., Sept. 25: break-in at residence. Firearm valued at $200 stolen; case active.
- 500 block West Fifth Street, 4:18 a.m., Sept. 27: black 2007 Acura MDX valued at $5,000 stolen from residence; case inactive.
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 12 p.m., Sept. 27: vehicle broken into in Walmart parking lot. Handbag containing $3,000 stolen; case inactive.
Assaults
- 700 block Hooker Road, 10:52 p.m., Sept. 27: woman assaulted by known people at residence. Apparent minor injury; case inactive.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 3800 block N.C. 30, Stokes, 7:4 a.m., Sept. 27: Toyota Tacoma valued at $30,000 stolen in Martin County located. Arrest made; case active.
464 Chicod St., Grimesland, 4 p.m., Sept. 26: lawnmower valued at $3,000, chain and lock valued at $100, stolen from Holy Ghost Deliverance Church; case active.
Assaults
2000 block Old River Road, Greenville, 3:07 p.m., Sept. 27: EMS operator assaulted by unknown person at residence; case active.
- 1000 block Porter Road, Greenville, 9:44 p.m., Sept. 27: man assaulted by known person at residence; case cleared.
- 9200 block County Home Road, Ayden, 3:45 a.m., Sept. 28: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.