The Greenville Police Department has arrested a 19-year-old on charges he assaulted and forcibly restrained a woman on Monday, according to reports from the agency.
Justice Sharpe, 19, of 3277 E. 10th St., Greenville, was charged Monday with felony assault by strangulation, second-degree kidnapping, assault on a female and resisting a public officer.
According to warrants, Sharpe bruised the young woman by placing her in a stranglehold and struck her with a closed fist. He also restrained the victim with the intent of terrorizing her.
Sharpe was stopped on Silver Maple Lane in the Copper Beech complex by the department as part of an investigation. During the stop, Sharpe provided a false name to an officer, leading to his being charged with resisting.
According to the State Attorney’s Booking and Release report for Pitt county, Sharpe was held on a $500 bond for resisting a public officer. Further information was not available in the case.
GREENVILLE
The police department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 1300 block East First Street, 9:22 a.m., March 15: construction signs valued at $675 stolen reported stolen from NC Earthworks Inc.; case active.
- 3600 block South Bend Road, 3:46 p.m., March 15: identity theft reported; case inactive.
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 1:54 p.m., March 15: merchandise valued at $87.07 stolen at Walmart; items recovered; case closed by citation.
Assaults
2300 block Vineyard Drive, 8:20 p.m., March 15: woman assaulted by spouse at home; case closed by arrest.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 3400 block Fulford Circle, Farmville, 6:45 p.m., March 15: prescription glasses valued at $250 reported stolen; case closed.
- 5600 block Barrett Road, Farmville, 5:44 p.m., March 15: catalytic converter valued at $1,400 stolen from residence; case active.
- 500 block Garris Road, Greenville, 7:18 p.m., March 15: $3,220 in cashstolen from residence; saw valued at $150 also stolen; case active.
- 5068 N.C. 33 East, Greenville, 3:31 a.m., March 16: 71 lottery tickets valued at $216 stolen in break-in at Speedway; case active.
Assaults
- 500 block Circle Drive, Greenville, 3:07 p.m., March 15: man assaulted by girlfriend at residence; case active.
- 2700 block Beddard Road, Grimesland, 7:32 p.m., March 15: man threatened by unknown person at residence; case active.