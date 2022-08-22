One person was shot and four people were arrested early Sunday after violence at a student apartment complex prompted a police pursuit through town.
The incident occurred about 3 a.m. at Copper Beech Apartments off East 10th Street, the Greenville Police Department reported. A 19-year-old man was shot in an apartment in the 2100 block of Copper Beech Way. His injuries were not life-threatening.
When officers arrived at the scene, a line of cars began to flee the area, a news release said. Officers attempted to stop a car that was exiting the complex, but the driver entered 10th Street. Greenville officers and Pitt County Sheriff's Office deputies pursued it.
One individual jumped from the vehicle in the area of 14th Street and Charles Boulevard and was subsequently apprehended on foot a short time later.
Officers were able to stop the vehicle at West Arlington Boulevard and Meridian Drive, west of Memorial Drive, the release said. The three remaining occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody for questioning.
The gunshot victim was transported to ECU Health. Several vehicles and apartments in the area were damaged by gunfire. No other injuries have been reported.
The release said the investigation is active. Further information regarding charges and names of individuals involved will be released at a later time.