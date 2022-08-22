One person was shot and four people were arrested early Sunday after violence at a student apartment complex prompted a police pursuit through town.

The incident occurred about 3 a.m. at Copper Beech Apartments off East 10th Street, the Greenville Police Department reported. A 19-year-old man was shot in an apartment in the 2100 block of Copper Beech Way. His injuries were not life-threatening.

