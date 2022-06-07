A five-month narcotics investigation led to the arrest of three men for trafficking heroin, cocaine and other drugs, police reported Tuesday.
The Greenville Police Department said that Miguel Daniel Villarreal of Williamston and Nicholas Miguel Cabrera and Abel Alexander Sotomayor of Greenville were arrested Monday night by the Greenville Regional Drug Task Force. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office assisted in that investigation.
More than 1.5 kilos of heroin and fentanyl were seized over the course of the investigation, as were 20 grams of cocaine, police reported. A search was conducted Monday at the home of Cabrera and Sotomayor at 1640 Caleb St., a mobile home off of Old Pactolus Road located near the Bradford Creek Soccer Complex.
Villarreal's residence at 1045 Dragonfly Lane in Williamston also was searched as part of the investigation. The trio was arrested at the Caleb Street address, police reported.
Charges against all three include trafficking opium or heroin, trafficking a schedule II controlled substance and possession with the intent to sell or distribute cocaine.
Villarreal, 30, was also charged with the sale and possession of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park for having sold drugs near Stokes Elementary School in the course of the investigation, police said.
Cabrera and Sotomayor, both 22, were further charged with two counts of conspiracy to sell heroin.
Villarreal and Cabrera were jailed at the Pitt County Detention Center under $5 million secured bonds. Sotomayor’s bond was set at $2.5 million.
The department said the investigation was separate from one which came to completion last week, resulting in the arrest of Francisca Pastrano of Glendale, Arizona, who was found in possession of five kilos of fentanyl.
The Greenville Regional Drug Task Force is composed of Law Enforcement Officers from the Greenville Police Department, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Ayden Police Department, East Carolina University Police Department, the Winterville Police Department and the Williamston Police Department.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Assaults
- 2100 Stantonsburg Road, 10:16 p.m. June 6: man assaulted by acquaintance in street; case further investigation.
Break-ins, thefts
- 2300 block E. 10th St., 1 a.m.-11:48 a.m. June 6: vehicle break-in reported; case inactive.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Assaults
- 1200 block Black Jack-Simpson Road, 7:54 p.m. June 6: man assaulted by child at residence; case cleared.
- 369 Teels Estates Road, 5:44 p.m. man assaulted by acquaintance with handgun in street; case active.
Break-ins, thefts
- 4000 block Savannah Court, 7:04 a.m. June 6: firearm valued at $500 stolen from residence; case active.