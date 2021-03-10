A traffic stop led to the arrest of a man on Monday for possession of a controlled substance, according to the Greenville Police Department.
Police conducted a stop at the corner of Red Banks Road and Juniper Lane at 11:50 a.m. when a vehicle performed an improper left turn, reports indicated.
Upon stopping the vehicle, an officer noticed a white powder in the lap of the vehicle’s front right passenger, Joseph Ellis, 26. The substance was also all over the seat and floorboard, the department reported.
The substance was identified as cocaine, and Ellis was arrested for felony possession. He was brought before a magistrate and placed under a $15,000 secured bond.
The driver of the vehicle was cited for the moving violation while a third passenger was cited for having an open container of alcohol in the vehicle.
GREENVILLE
Break ins, thefts
2900 block Beunavista Court, 7:26 a.m., March 8: handgun valued at $500 stolen from vehicle; case active.
- 4500 Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy, 2:52 p.m., March 8: household goods valued at $26.68 stolen from Agri Supply; case inactive.
- 3428 S. Memorial Drive, 1:39 p.m., March 8: airsoft merchandise valued at $1 stolen from Academy Sports and Outdoors; case inactive.
- 3510 S. Memorial Drive, 11 a.m., March 8: food valued at $47 stolen from Ruby Tuesdays; case inactive.
- 500 block Boxelder Way, 10:37 p.m., March 8: shotgun valued at $2,000 stolen from vehicle in parking lot; case active.
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 9:08 p.m., March 8: beer, backpack and clothing valued at $37.94 stolen from Walmart. Items recovered; case closed by citation.
Assaults
2000 block Tower Place, 1:54 a.m., March 8: man assaulted by girlfriend at residence; case inactive.
- 4300 block Bostic Drive, 10:01 p.m., March 8: woman assaulted by being strangled at residence by boyfriend; case active.
- 1200 block Park West Drive, 12:54 a.m., March 9: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case closed by arrest.
PITT COUNTY
Assaults
1100 block U.S. 64, Bethel, 1:43 p.m., March 8: handgun discharged in occupied residence. No injuries reported; case active
