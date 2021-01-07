One vehicle was stolen and another was broken into on Wednesday in the Upton Court apartment complex off of Thackery Road, the Greenville Police Department reported.
A Hyundai Tucson was stolen between 9:23 p.m. Jan. 5 and 6:13 a.m. Jan. 6 from the 20 block Upton Court. The vehicle, valued at $24,000, and a wallet inside of it were later recovered.
The break-in occurred in 10 block Upton Court between 9:45 p.m. Jan. 5 and 9:18 a.m. Jan. 6. A battery jump starter, laptop, backpack and sunglasses valued at a total of $960 stolen were from a vehicle.
Both investigations are ongoing.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 3300 block Evans Street, 9 p.m. Jan. 5-5:31 a.m. Jan. 6: cash, Airpods and loose change valued at a total of $310 stolen from vehicle; investigation ongoing.
- 300 block Greenwood Drive, 10 p.m. Jan. 5-5:39 a.m. Jan. 6: cellphone valued at $300 stolen; investigation ongoing.
- 3000 block Evans Street, 5:56 p.m. Dec. 30: Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch games and Nintendo Switch skin cover valued together at $569 stolen; investigation ongoing.
- 600 block Glendale Drive, 5:30 a.m. Jan. 1: vehicle valued at $10,000 stolen; investigation ongoing.
- 2700 block West Arlington Boulevard, 1:56 p.m. Jan. 3: firearms valued at $550 stolen; investigation ongoing.
- 900 block Spring Forest Road, 5:53 a.m. Dec. 31: Xbox valued at $400 stolen; case cleared by arrest.
- 700 block S.W. Greenville Boulevard, 8-9:03 a.m. Dec. 31: smart phone valued at $200 stolen; investigation ongoing.
- 400 block Line Avenue, 8:57 p.m. Dec. 31- 9:34 a.m. Jan. 1: tools, phone charger and headphones valued at a total of $200 stolen; case cleared by arrest.
- 3900 block Sterling Pointe Drive, 9 p.m. Dec. 31-10:46 a.m. Jan. 1: firearm valued at $400 stolen; investigation ongoing.
- 3200 block Colony Court, 8:01 a.m. Jan. 4: vehicle valued at $8,000 stolen; investigation ongoing.
Assaults
- 500 block Vance Street, 9:03 p.m. Jan. 4: woman assaulted by known person, suffered minor injury; investigation ongoing.
- 3200 block Summer Place, 7 a.m. Jan. 5: woman assaulted by known person; case inactive.
- 1800 block Rosemont Drive, 1:23 p.m. Jan. 5: woman assaulted by known person, suffered minor injury; case inactive.
- 2200 block Bellamy Circle, 6:02 p.m. Jan. 5: woman assaulted by known person, suffered minor injury; case inactive.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 5100 block Rountree Road, Winterville, noon Dec. 30-2:54 p.m. Jan. 5: camera valued at $100 stolen; case active.
- 1600 block Debson Circle, Greenville, 4:03-6:36 p.m. Jan. 5: TV valued at $150 stolen; case active.
- 4600 block First Street, Grimesland, 8 p.m. Jan. 1-7:09 a.m. Jan. 2: two tires valued at $200 stolen; case active.
- 2000 block Old Fire Tower Road, Greenville, 7:22 p.m. Jan. 1: firearm valued at $300 stolen; case active.
- 600 block Frank Evans Lane, Grimesland, 3:03 a.m. Jan. 1: cellphone valued at $1,000 stolen, later recovered; case cleared.
- 2000 block Bud Parker Road, Tarboro, 8 p.m.-10:27 Dec. 3: firearm valued at $100 stolen; case active.
- 4500 block Frog Level Road, Winterville, midnight Dec. 7-11:27 a.m. Jan. 1: firearm and jewelry valued at a total of $1,301 stolen; case active.
- 5500 block Fleta Street, Washington, midnight Nov. 9-9:53 a.m. Jan. 4: tools and weapons valued at a total of $151 stolen; case active.
- 3400 block South Jefferson Street, Fountain, 7 p.m. Dec. 27-10:38 a.m. Jan. 4: vehicle valued at $3,000 stolen; case unfounded.
Assaults
1900 block Tripp Avenue, Greenville, 2:30 a.m. Jan. 5: man assaulted by acquaintance; case clear.
- 700 block U.S. 64 Alternate West, Bethel, 1:33 a.m. Jan. 1: juvenile assaulted; case closed.
- 3400 block Stanley Road, Winterville, 8:43 p.m. Jan. 4: woman assaulted by acquaintance; case active.
- 300 block South Grimesland Bridge Road, Greenville, 8:10 p.m. Jan. 4: woman assaulted by known person; case active.