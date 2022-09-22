A woman accused of abandoning a litter of seven weaning puppies in a Greenville parking lot last week turned herself over to authorities on Tuesday, and officials with the local Humane Society said the pups will be up for pre-adoption in a matter of weeks.

Greenville Police said over social media that Shaquta Laqure Armstead, 36, turned herself in Tuesday evening and was charged with seven counts each of animal cruelty and abandonment of an animal. Armstead is accused of dumping a litter of puppies in an empty lot near Skinner and Myrtle streets in Greenville on Sept. 15.


