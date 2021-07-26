A woman has been arrested for animal cruelty after leaving six cats in a hot vehicle, the Greenville Police Department reported.
Officers responded to the 2600 block of Green Springs Drive at Monroe Street at 11:55 a.m. Friday to reports that multiple cats had been left in an unoccupied, hot truck.
When officers arrived, the truck's owner, Kimberly Kearney, 57, of Greenville, showed up and attempted to get in the truck and leave.
The department said Kearney was "evasive" during the interaction.
Kearney was arrested and charged with six counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty, one count of conveying animals in a cruel manner and one count of resisting a public officer. She was held on a $7,000 secured bond.
The cats were rescued by Animal Protective Services officers, the department said.