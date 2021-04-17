A Greenville woman has been arrested on a charge that she seriously injured her girlfriend with a butcher’s knife.
According to a report, the incident took place at 12:49 a.m. on April 9. The 26-year-old victim was assaulted at the Moss Creek Apartments on Sussex Street, where she lived with the suspect.
The extent of the victim’s injuries were not reported.
On Thursday, Greenville police arrested Nykayla Marie Camm, 18, of 2912 Sussex St. She was charged with assault with a deadly weapon resulting in serious injury and held with no bond.
Camm is set to appear in District Court on April 28.
GREENVILLE
The police department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 600 block Cotanche Street, 8:19 a.m., April 14: window valued at $500 broken at apartment complex; case inactive.
Assaults
- 200 block Southwest Greenville Boulevard, 1:36 p.m., April 14: woman assaulted by boyfriend in parking lot; case inactive.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 7509 S. N.C. 43, Greenville, 1:30 p.m., April 15: cleaning supplies valued at $6.90 stolen from Dollar General; case active.
3019 W. N.C. 33, Greenville, 9:15 a.m., April 15: items valued at $15 stolen from Family Dollar; case active.
Assaults
- 5600 block Tori Lane, Washington, 6:59 p.m., April 15: juvenile reported assault by acquaintance at residence; case excepted, cleared.
- 7300 block N.C. 33 East, Grimesland, 6:32 p.m., April 15: woman threatened at residence; case active.
- 2000 block Ivy Road, Greenville, 5:31 p.m., April 15: man assaulted by spouse at residence; case closed by arrest.