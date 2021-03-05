A woman reported that someone stole her handbag and $409 this week at an apartment on Charles Boulevard, according to a Greenville Police Department report. The incident occurred about 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday in the Carriage House Apartments in the 2400 block of Charles robbery.
The woman lives on Memorial Drive, a report said, and the case was listed as a common law robbery with conspiracy charges involved. The case closed by arrest, although arrest information was not available.
GREENVILLE
The police department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations.
Break ins, thefts
- 1500 block West Fifth Street, 5:34 a.m., March 2: $20.32 obtained via false pretenses through Cash App; case active.
- 1100 block East 10th Street, 10:15 a.m., March 2: residence entered; nothing stolen; case inactive.
- 800 block Thomas Langston Road, 1:59 p.m., March 1: printer valued at $500 obtained through false pretenses; case active.
- 1000 block Cheyenne Court, 8:06 a.m., March 2: firearms valued at $350 stolen from vehicle; case inactive.
Assaults
- 800 block Ward Street, 10:42 p.m., March 1: man assaulted by known person at residence; case cleared by arrest.
- 100 block David Drive, 11:14 p.m., March 2: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff's Office released reports with the following details and allegations.
Break-ins, thefts
- 300 block Alton Village Drive, Greenville, 3:01 p.m., March 3: woman defrauded of $41,000; case active.
- 300 block Tar Heel Drive, Greenville, 2:21 p.m., March 3: residence forcibly entered; belongings valued at $995 stolen; case active.
- 2900 block Lloyd Corey Road, Robersonville, 9:08 a.m., March 2: vehicle parts valued at $500 stolen from residence; case active.
Assaults
- 600 block Danielle Drive, Greenville, 5:22 p.m. March 2: man assaulted with cutting instrument by girlfriend at residence; case active.
- 1700 block Van Ness Avenue, Greenville, 8:01 p.m. March 2; woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case closed.
- 800 block Browns Lane, Ayden, 7:16 p.m., March 2: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.
- 1308 Mumford Road, Greenville, 11:25 a.m., March 3: man threatened by employer; personal weapons and asphyxiation noted on incident report; cruelty to animals also investigated; case active.
- 4100 block N.C. 33 West, Greenville, 12:06 p.m., March 3: woman assaulted by acquaintance at residence; case active.
- 1100 block Black Jack-Simpson Road, Greenville, 4:01 p.m., March 3: man threatened by employer at residence; case closed.
- 2400 block Beddard Road, Grimesland, 11:34 p.m., March 3: man threatened by unknown person at residence; case closed by arrest.