A Greenville woman was seriously injured by her son Monday after an argument escalated into his burning her with a lighter and isopropyl alcohol.
An incident report from the Greenville Police Department said that at 6:57 p.m. a report was made of a woman suffering from severe burns in the 1200 block of Battle Street.
The department said that the 62-year-old victim was arguing with her son when he assaulted her with the flammable substance and a lighter.
The woman’s injuries were significant but non-life-threatening, the department said.
The son is facing a charge of assault inflicting serious bodily injury. As of Wednesday, a warrant had yet to be served.
GREENVILLE
The police department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 100 block Breezewood Drive, 7 a.m., Aug. 16: vehicle broken into in apartment block parking lot. Damage to vehicle valued at $100; case inactive.
- 3900 block West Vancroft Circle, 10 a.m., Aug. 16: tent valued at $50 stolen from residence; case inactive.
- 320 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 6:50 a.m., Aug. 17: tires valued at $360 stolen from Mr. Tire. Damage to building valued at $700; case active.
- 770 W. Fire Tower Road, 10:25 a.m., Aug. 17: shampoo valued at $31.16 stolen from CVS Pharmacy; case inactive.
1000 Charles Blvd., 2:26 p.m. Aug. 17: vehicle broken into in Sheetz parking lot. Wallet containing identification cards, $320 in cash stolen; case inactive.
- 210 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 6:11 p.m., Aug. 17: keys stolen from Rent A Wheel; case inactive.
207 Manhattan Ave., 7:43 p.m., Aug. 17: EBT card, $40 cash, phone valued at $125 stolen from Community Crossroads Center parking lot; case inactive.
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 9:03 p.m., Aug. 17: beer valued at $20 stolen from Walmart; case active.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 6400 block Boss McLawhorn Road, Grifton, 11:14 a.m., Aug. 17: address book valued at $10 stolen from woman’s purse by friend; case active.
Assaults
- 5600 block Tori Lane, Washington, 11:29 p.m. Aug. 17: juvenile female assaulted by boyfriend at residence. Apparent minor injuries; case active.
- 1800 block Tupelo Lane, Greenville, 8:43 a.m. Aug. 17: woman assaulted by acquaintance at residence; case cleared.
- 900 block Katherines Place, Greenville, 4:09 a.m., Aug. 17: woman assaulted at residence. Apparent minor injuries; case active.
- 100 block Scott Lane, Greenville, 2:13 p.m., Aug. 17: woman assaulted at residence by boyfriend. Apparent minor injuries; case active.