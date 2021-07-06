Officers are investigating the shooting of a woman during what is believed to be a family dispute, the Greenville Police Department reported.
The department said that the victim, 51, showed up at Vidant Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the thigh. The victim told police that a gun discharged during a family dispute in a yard of the 2500 block of the Dickinson Avenue Extension.
The victim’s injuries are not life threatening, police said.
An incident report said that the shooting took place close to midnight on Friday.
Police said that limited information was available and that at this point it is unclear whether the shooting was accidental or intentional.
The victim is a Greenville resident. The shooting did not take place at her home.
The incident remains under investigation.
GREENVILLE
The police department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break ins, thefts
100 block Pine Branches Close, 1:54 a.m., July 6: vehicle break in at residence; change stolen; case inactive.
1200 block East 2nd Street, 12:22 p.m., July 3: catalytic converter valued at $1,000 stolen from vehicle; case inactive.
426 E. Arlington Blvd., 12:26 p.m., July 2: financial card theft reported at Buffalo Wild Wings; case inactive.
625 S. Memorial Drive, 8:51 a.m., July 2: items valued at $20 stolen from Family Dollar; case inactive.
2800 block East 10th Street, 12 a.m., July 3: break in at residence; case closed by arrest.
207 Manhattan Ave., 5:53 p.m., July 3: ignition switch valued at $150 stolen from vehicle at Community Crossroads Shelter; case inactive.
2800 S. Memorial Drive, 1:14 a.m., July 4: white 1999 Ford Crown Victoria valued at $4,000 stolen from Courtesy Transportation; vehicle recovered; case active.
1601 Evans St., 7:01 p.m., July 3: food items and electronics valued at $152.53 stolen from Family Dollar; case closed by arrest.
2530 S. Memorial Drive, 9:46 p.m., July 3: household goods valued at $35 stolen from Family Dollar; case inactive.
250 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 9:13 a.m., July 5: fire extinguisher valued at $70 stolen from Walmart; case active.
1000 block Staton House Road, 9:05 a.m., July 5: tan 2007 Jeep Commander valued at $5,000 stolen from residence; vehicle recovered; case closed by arrest.
500 block Permission Place, 8:20 a.m., July 6: vehicle break in at residence; case inactive.
1700 block Beaumont Drive, 2:59 a.m., July 6: vehicle tampered with at residence; case inactive.
Assaults
2100 block East Third Street, 2:23 p.m., July 5: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.
2900 block Evans Street, 8:07 a.m., July 2: woman assaulted by acquaintance at residence; case inactive.
2200 block Wandsworth Drive, 12:03 a.m., July 3: woman assaulted by spouse at residence; case inactive.
3000 block Kingston Circle, 1:05 a.m., July 4: woman assaulted by friend at residence; case inactive.
300 block Horseshoe Drive, 1:51 p.m., July 4: man assaulted by girlfriend at residence; case active.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break ins, thefts
2800 block Madison Grove Road, Greenville, 1:56 p.m., July 2: wallet reported stolen from vehicle; $580 cash stolen; incident reportedly linked to other break-ins in the area; case active.
900 block Old Snow Hill Road, Ayden, 9:38 a.m., July 3: vehicle broken into at residence; caller found suspect going through his car’s belongings; case active.
4700 block Ariel Drive, Grimesland, 9:44 p.m., July 3: red 2012 Hyundai Elantra valued at $10,000 stolen from residence; case active.
1300 block Holland Road, Greenville, 4:20 a.m., July 4: robbery at residence; case active.
2900 block Avon Road, Greenville, 12:28 p.m., July 4: attempted break in, truck stolen from residence; wallet reported stolen from vehicle in different incident in June; vehicle and suspect were located; case closed by arrest.
400 block Chicora Street, Greenville, 5:46 p.m., July 4: building materials valued at $250, other items valued at $104.50 stolen from home under renovation; case active.
1400 block Rick Circle, Greenville, 1:03 p.m., July 5: break in reported at residence; case active.
2000 block Randolph Court, Greenville, 12:51 a.m., July 6: silver 2009 Toyota Corolla valued at $4,000 stolen from residence; case active.
7400 block Stantonsburg Road, Farmville, 12:21 a.m., July 6: burglary reported at residence; case active.
2000 block Randolph Court, Greenville, 3:11 a.m., July 6: deputy responded to break in in progress; suspects gone upon arrival; case active.
Assaults
7900 block N.C. 11, Ayden, 9:40 a.m., July 2: man assaulted by girlfriend at residence; case active.
400 block Vernon White Road, Winterville, 7:08 p.m., July 2: juvenile assaulted by acquaintance at residence; case cleared.
2300 block Jackie Field Road, Greenville, 7:48 p.m., July 2: juvenile assaulted by acquaintance at residence; case cleared.
3100 block Joe Stocks Road, Greenville, 4:30 p.m., July 3: man’s nose broken by son at residence. Damage to phone valued at $100; case closed by arrest.
1600 block Old River Road, Greenville, 10:07 a.m., July 4: handgun discharged into occupied residence; case active.
700 block Elliott Court, Ayden, 5:28 p.m., July 4: man assaulted and injured by family member at residence; charges not pursued; case cleared.
5967 South Main St., Falkland, 9:11 p.m., July 5: man threatened at Falkland Mini Mart; case active.
124 New Hope Road, Greenville, 10:47 p.m., July 5: detention officer assaulted at Pitt County Detention Center; case active.
1900 block Tripp Avenue, Greenville, 11:27 p.m., July 5: man assaulted by girlfriend with blunt object at residence; case active.