A Greenville woman accused of crashing her vehicle — with children in the back seat — into the garage of a Spring Forest Road home has been arrested for driving while impaired.
Officers with the Greenville Police Department responded to Spring Forest Road near Nantucket Road after 10 p.m. on Oct. 2 after a witness reported a vehicle had lost control and struck a house.
A crash report said the witness told officers the vehicle had been driving in the middle of the road toward her vehicle.
The crash report said the witness pulled her vehicle onto Nantucket Road and looked in her side mirror to see the other vehicle losing control. The witness heard a loud bang and saw that the vehicle had crashed into a home on the 500 block of Spring Forest.
The vehicle drove through the front right corner of the garage, the report said, damaging a car parked inside when the garage door fell on top of it.
Officers arrived on the scene to find the driver of the crashed vehicle unwilling to identify herself, the report said. It said the driver resisted arrest to the point where she was detained and appeared to be intoxicated.
The driver was identified as Tyesha Gaskins, 27, of 1569 Bridle Circle. The crash report indicated that, in addition to several open containers of alcohol in the front passenger area of her car, Gaskins also had three juveniles in the back seat. Two were in child restraints and the third was wearing a shoulder and lap belt.
The report said the children were unharmed but that Gaskins sustained a possible injury.
Gaskins was arrested and charged with driving while impaired, misdemeanor child abuse and cited for driving left of center and failure to maintain lane control. Her blood alcohol content was 0.20.
The arrest was among 11 for impaired driving in Pitt County, according to court records and law enforcement reports available from Oct. 2-4. Following are details from the other arrests:
- Robert Baker, 81, of 3710 Bell Arthur Road, Greenville, was stopped by Winterville police at 12:52 a.m. on Oct. 2 on N.C. 11 near Boyd Street. A report said Baker was unsteady on his feet and slurring his speech. It also said he had red, glassy eyes. His blood alcohol content was 0.19.
- Marquist Betts, 38, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 11:05 p.m. on Oct. 2 on N.C. 43 in Greenville for failing to yield. A report said he had glassy eyes and an odor of alcohol on his person. The report said Betts told the trooper he had been drinking. His blood alcohol content was 0.15. Betts was previously convicted of DWI in 2008 and 2010.
- Willie Brown, 41, of 1028 Fleming Road, Greenville, was stopped by Bethel police at 10:45 p.m. on Oct. 2 on Barnhill Street near Lincoln Street. A report said that Brown had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and admitted he had been driving while drinking. He was cited for an open container of alcohol. His blood alcohol content was 0.15.
- Cole Harrison, 21, of 6420 Niblick Road, Grifton, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 11:20 p.m. on Oct. 2, in Greenville. A report said that Harrison had an odor of alcohol on his person and admitted to driving after consuming alcohol. His blood alcohol content was 0.10.
- David Jacinto, 30, of 121 Old Mill Branch Lane, Clinton, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 10:10 p.m. on Oct. 3 on N.C. 33 in Greenville. Reports said that Jacinto was unsteady and swaying back and forth. The report said that he had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. His blood alcohol content was 0.21.
- Carlos Monterroza-Ruano, 24, of 3217 Meeting Place, Greenville, was stopped by Greenville police on N.C. 43 near East Fire Tower Road. The report said that he had red, glassy eyes and an odor of alcohol on his breath. He refused a blood alcohol test.
- DeShawn Murphy, 38, of 311 Beasley St., Princeville, was stopped by Bethel police at 1:39 a.m. on Oct. 2 on Lewis Street near South Main Street. A report said Murphy had red, glassy eyes, a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and was unsteady on his feet. His blood alcohol content was 0.09.
- Kurt Shearhouse, 54, of 2926 Jessica Drive, Winterville, was stopped by Winterville police at 7:08 p.m. on Oct. 2 on N.C. 11 near Davenport Farm Road. A report said he had red, glassy eyes and was unsteady on his feet. His blood alcohol content was 0.10.
- Larkin Staley, 23, of 2601 Bells Fork Road, Greenville, was involved in a single car wreck at 4:07 a.m. on Oct. 2, on Herman Garris Road at Emma Cannon Road, according to a crash report from the State Highway Patrol. The report said that Staley was driving westbound when she listed off the road to the right, crashing into a mobile home at the 2100 block of Herman Garris Road. A report said she had a strong odor of alcohol on her breath and red, glassy eyes. The report noted she was slurring her speech. Her blood alcohol content was 0.14. Staley was charged with hit and run property damage.
- Darrin Thurman