A 19-year-old Greenville man and a Tarboro 18-year-old were killed during a shooting in Fayetteville over the weekend.
According to the Fayetteville Police Department, officers responded at 2:58 a.m. Sunday to a vehicle collision resulting from a shooting incident on Fayetteville’s Gillespie Street near Owen Drive.
Two of the vehicle’s occupants, Joshua Reddick of Greenville and Devon Hargrove, 18, of Tarboro were pronounced dead on the scene.
A third victim was severely injured from the vehicle crash the department said. They were transported to a local hospital by EMS. The incident temporarily closed down the area of Owen Drive to Martin Luther King Freeway.
The department is seeking the public’s help in gathering information. Those with information were asked to contact Detective Arrington at (910)-580-8798 or Crimestoppers at (910)-483-8477.