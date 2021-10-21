An eyewitness’ call to Greenville police led to the arrest of three attempting to break into vehicles in a apartment complex parking lot early Wednesday morning.
The police department said that the witness saw the men pulling on door handles of five vehicles at the Bellamy Apartments, 2204 Bellamy Circle in the Bells Fork area, about 12:35 a.m. One of the vehicles belonged to the witness.
The suspects did not make entry to the vehicles and no items were stolen.
When officers arrived on scene the suspects were immediately detained and positively identified by the witness as Nature Person, Zykerria Smith and Ja’len Everett, all 18, the department said. The three are Greenville residents.
The suspects were each charged with five counts of attempted breaking and entering of a motor vehicle. They remained in custody at the Pitt County Detention Center under a secured bond as of Wednesday afternoon.
GREENVILLE
The police department in other cases issued reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
300 block Kristin Drive, 7:30 a.m., Oct. 19: break in at residence; damage to front window valued at $500; case inactive.
3040 Evans St., 11:44 a.m., Oct. 6: clothing valued at $99.96, hygiene items valued at $191.96, tote bag valued at $9.99 stolen from Target; case closed by arrest.
3000 block South Memorial Drive, 10:09 a.m., Oct. 15: financial card fraud in the amount of $500 reported; case active.
821 S. Memorial Drive, 1:53 p.m., Oct. 19: rental car valued at $35,000 stolen from Quality Inn Greenville; case closed by arrest.
2200 block Bellamy Circle, 4:59 p.m., Oct. 19: bags valued at $250 containing identity documents, $10 cash stolen from vehicle in parking lot; case active.
3040 Evans St., 7:21 p.m., Oct. 19: home goods valued at $75.84 stolen from Target; case closed by arrest.
Assaults
200 block Woodstock Drive, 12:04 p..m., Oct. 19: woman assaulted by acquaintance at residence; case inactive.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office in other cases issued reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
1600 block Sandstone Court, Greenville, 9:53 a.m., Oct. 18: unauthorized use of a vehicle reported; case cleared.
2100 block Rams Horn Road, Greenville, 4:12 a.m., Oct. 20: $20 stolen from man by friend at residence; case active.
Assaults
2200 block Kittrell Road, Greenville, 7:20 p.m., Oct. 19: man threatened by unknown person at residence; case active.