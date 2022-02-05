A woman who struck a utility pole on East 10th Street in Greenville attempted to flee the scene prior to being arrested for driving while impaired, according to law enforcement records.
A Greenville Police Department crash report said at 2:33 a.m. on Jan. 31, Jordan Kearns, 21, of 2152 Silver Maple Lane, Greenville, was trying to turn right onto 10th Street from Fifth Street when she lost control of her vehicle and struck a light and utility pole. The report said that Kearns attempted to drive away but that her vehicle made it 450 feet before it stopped moving.
An officer responded to the scene and suspected that Kearns was impaired. Court documents said that she had red, glassy eyes and that she was unstable on her feet. A blood test was taken but the results were not available.
Kearns was released from the Pitt County Detention Center on a $1,500 secured bond.
Kearns’ arrest was one of 11 for driving while impaired in Pitt County between Jan. 26 and Feb. 1. Court documents and law enforcement records contain the following details and allegations regarding the other arrests:
James Cahayla-Wynne, 32, of 314 Treybrooke Circle, Greenville, was involved in a wreck at 9:19 p.m. on Jan. 31 on Dickinson Avenue. A crash report was unavailable. Court documents said that Cahayla-Wynne had red, glassy eyes, an odor of alcohol on his breath and slurred speech. He refused a breathalyzer test and a blood sample was taken.
Christopher Dixon, 29, of 252 Allen Drive, Ayden, was stopped by Winterville police at 9:31 p.m. Jan. 26 on N.C. 11. A report said he had red, glassy eyes and an odor of alcohol on his breath. His blood alcohol content was 0.09. Dixon also was cited for speeding.
Destiny Dunbar, 30, of 3803 Sterling Pointe Drive, Winterville, was stopped by Winterville police at 8:44 a.m. Jan. 28. A report said she had glassy eyes. Her blood alcohol content was 0.11.
Kayle Gaskins, 23, of 4416 Surrey Meadows Drive, Winterville, was involved in a two-car collision at 10:01 p.m. on Jan. 29 on Arlington Boulevard in Greenville. A crash report from the Greenville Police Department said that Gaskins told officers he was going about 65 mph and did not have time to slow down before rear-ending a pickup truck that was stopped at the traffic signal at Emerald Place. Gaskins reportedly had red, glassy eyes and an odor of alcohol on his breath. He was cited for an open container of alcohol in his vehicle. His blood alcohol content was 0.15. Gaskins has a prior arrest for driving under the age of 21 after consuming a controlled substance from April 14, 2019.
Edward Kent Jr., 59, of 209 12th St., Scotland Neck, was stopped for speeding at 5:59 p.m. Jan. 30 on U.S. 264 by the State Highway Patrol. Kent was driving 104 mph in a 70 mph zone when the stop occurred and he was failing to maintain lane control. An open container of alcohol was found in his vehicle along with marijuana. Kent allegedly admitted he had been drinking and smoking marijuana while driving. A blood test was not ready at press time.
Bashari Owens, 36, of 111 Larking Lane, Greenville, was stopped by Greenville police at 10:38 p.m. on Jan. 29 on Hooker Road at Larking Lane. A report said he had red, glassy eyes, a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and that he was unsteady on his feet. His blood alcohol content was 0.30.
Luis Santos Marmolejo, 21, of 325 Bruno Ave., Pittsburg, California, was stopped at 3:25 a.m. on Jan. 30 on U.S. 264 near Old Pactolus Road in Greenville by the State Highway Patrol. A report said that Marmolejo had red, glassy eyes and was unsteady on his feet with slurred speech and an odor of alcohol on his breath. His blood alcohol content was 0.16.
Jeffery Staton, 37, of 2658 Telfaire St., Simpson, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 7:22 p.m. on Jan. 29 on U.S. 264-Alternate near Elm Street in Greenville. A report said that he was driving 70 mph in a 45 mph zone at the time he was stopped. He reportedly had red, glassy eyes and an odor of alcohol on his breath. His blood alcohol content was 0.17.
Arthur Sutton Jr., 58, of 4691 N.C. 13, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol for failure to maintain lane control at 10:26 p.m. on Jan. 29 on N.C. 33 in Greenville. A report said he had an odor of alcohol on his person and an open container of alcohol in his vehicle. His blood alcohol content was 0.13.
Victor Velazquez Nieto, 37, of 33 Crystal Lane, Chocowinity, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 5:37 a.m. on Jan. 30 on Josh Smith Road in Greenville. A report said he had red, glassy eyes and a blood alcohol content of 0.11.