A Greenville woman was arrested for the second time for drug trafficking Tuesday.
Pitt County Sheriff’s detectives arrested Samantha Coppola, 38, for trafficking Schedule II by possession of opiate pills on Tuesday. She was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center under a $200,000 secured bond.
On Oct. 5, 2020, Coppola was arrested by sheriff’s office detectives for trafficking in opium. She received a 24-month suspended sentence for that felony.
Pitt County
The sheriff’s office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations.
Break-ins, thefts
- 400 block Seashore Street, Grimesland, 8:16 a.m., March 9: firearm valued at $450 stolen from residence; case active.
- 4706 Stantonsburg Road, Greenville, 9:44 a.m., March 9: goods valued at $125 stolen from Dollar General; case active.
- 3200 block Dandelion Drive, Grimesland, 11:18 a.m., March 9: automobile tampered with at residence; case active.
- 3100 block N.C. 121, Farmville, 12:15 p.m., March 9: woman robbed at gunpoint on highway; case active.
- 1130 Sugg Parkway, Greenville, 1:39 p.m., March 9: $1,000 in cash stolen from Focus Services; case active.
- 5800 block Stantonsburg Road, Farmville, 7:34 p.m., March 9: household goods and medication valued at $90 stolen from residence. Ring valued at $1,000 also stolen; case active.
Assaults
3019 N.C. 33, Greenville, 10:27 a.m., March 9: woman assaulted at Family Dollar; case active.
- 1800 block English Oak Court, Greenville, 2:15 p.m., March 9: woman assaulted at residence; case active.
- 8600 block N.C. 43, Grimesland, 3:23 p.m., March 9: woman assaulted at residence; case active.
- 6500 block Clarks Neck Road, Washington, 5:15 p.m., March 9: woman assaulted by acquaintance at residence; case active.
- 400 block Vail Drive, Greenville, 7:41 p.m., March 9: state employee on duty assaulted; case active.
Greenville
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 200 block Stancill Drive, 9:05 a.m., March 9: vehicle break-in at residence. $10 in cash stolen; case inactive.