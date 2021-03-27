A Greenville resident arrested for stealing cosmetics is facing drug charges as well.
According to an incident report, Greenville police responded to a shoplifting in progress call at the Walgreens at 671 S. Memorial Drive at 2:22 a.m. on Thursday. Cosmetics valued at $474.63 were stolen.
The suspect had departed by the time police arrived but officers were able to locate her vehicle, the police department said. Tosha Blango, 47, was arrested by for a misdemeanor larceny charge during a traffic stop in the area of the Citgo at Memorial Drive and Fifth Street. The stolen merchandise was located in her vehicle.
Blango also was found to be in possession of a crack pipe and four oxycodone pills for which she did not have a prescription. In addition to larceny, she was charged with simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and the possession of drug paraphernalia.
Blango has prior arrests for forgery, assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to seriously injure, larceny, possession of drug paraphernalia, forgery, obstruction of justice and possession of a firearm by a felon in Pitt County.
GREENVILLE
The police department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 1:41 p.m., March 24: sunglasses stolen from Walmart; case closed by arrest.
- 2500 block Charles Boulevard, 10:06 p.m., March 25: break-in at residence; electronics valued at $600 stolen; case active.
- 100 block Pine Street, 9:37 a.m., March 25: break-in at residence; window sustained $300 in damage; case inactive.
- 4100 block Kittrell Farms Drive, 7:32 p.m., March 25: video games valued at $537 stolen from residence; case inactive.
Assaults
- 4400 block Bostic Drive, 2:47 p.m., March 24: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.
- 3300 block Ellsworth Drive, 2:15 a.m., March 26: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; phone valued at $800 stolen; case active.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 1900 block Redman Avenue, Greenville, 9:36 a.m., March 24: woman defrauded of identity; case active.
- 3200 block Lewis Haddock Road, Grifton, 4:08 p.m., March 24: man defrauded of $3,100; case active.
- 500 block Birchwood Drive, Greenville, 9:12 p.m., March 25: electronics and other items valued at $451 stolen from residence; case active.
- 2700 block VOA Site B Road, Greenville, 3:35 p.m., March 25: man defrauded of $500 cash by unknown person; case active.
- 124 New Hope Road, Greenville, 2:02 p.m. March 25: Motorola phone valued at $126 stolen at Pitt County Detention Center; case active.
- 1000 block Tucker Road, Grimesland, 10 a.m., March 25: woman defrauded of more than $2,300 via Internet; case active.
Assaults
- 1500 block Ashland Drive, Greenville, 3:44 a.m, March 25: man threatened at residence; case cleared.
- 3000 block Clemmons School Road, Stokes, 10:12 a.m., March 24: juvenile assaulted by acquaintance; case active.
- 3200 block Hudsons Crossroads Road, Greenville, 10:59 a.m., March 24: woman assaulted by parent at residence. Mental health listed on incident report; case cleared.
- 700 block Birchwood Drive, Greenville, 12:37 p.m., March 24: woman and man assaulted with handgun by acquaintances; case active.
- 200 block Avalon Lane, Greenville, 12:35 a.m., March 25: woman assaulted by spouse at residence; case cleared.
- 1500 block Ashland Drive, Greenville, 3:44 a.m., March 25: man allegedly threatened by family member at residence; case cleared.
- 200 block Avalon Lane, Greenville, 12:35 a.m., March 25: woman allegedly assaulted at residence; case cleared.