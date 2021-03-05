A Greenville woman has been charged in the death of a passenger stemming from an impaired driving wreck on Feb. 6, according to law enforcement records.
Breanna Lynn Sutton, 24, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant issued by the State Highway Patrol for felony death by vehicle. The warrant said her impairment caused a wreck that killed Brandon Scott Armstrong, 25, of Ayden.
The incident occurred about 1:30 a.m. Feb. 6 on Staton Mill Road north of Greenville, according to a crash report from the patrol. At the time, Sutton was charged with impaired driving, reckless driving and a seat belt violation. Neither she nor Armstrong were wearing a seat belt, the crash report said.
Sutton was driving a 2006 Scion northbound near Whichard Road at the 55 mph speed limit on a straight, unlighted portion of the road, the report said. Her vehicle veered off the road to the left where it collided with a tree. It spun and collided with a road sign. Armstrong was thrown from the vehicle into a ditch.
The crash report indicated that drug use and reckless driving contributed to the crash. Armstrong died on the scene, the patrol reported. Sutton complained of pain at the scene but had no visible injuries.
Armstrong was a graduate of Ayden-Grifton High School and served in U.S. Army. Sutton, 2210 Johnson’s Mill Drive, was detained at the Pitt County Detention Center under a $500,000 bond.