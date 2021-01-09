The death of a 70-year-old Greenville woman under investigation since Dec. 9 has been classified as a homicide, according to her death certificate.
Annie Jones Miller, a seamstress, was shot by another person, according to the certificate filed at the Pitt County Register of Deeds office Dec. 22. A state medical examiner determined the manner of death.
The Greenville Police Department initially reported the death was suspicious but did not say Miller had been shot.
The department confirmed Friday that Miller had been killed but would release no further details.
Miller’s body was discovered at her home at 103-B Ridge Place off of Hooker Road by detectives who were following up on a missing person case and conducting a welfare check, police reported at the time.
No one has been arrested in the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact GPD Detective Blunt at 329-4176 or CrimeStoppers at 758-7777.