A Pitt County man on the National Sex Offender Registry has been arrested for illegally using social media.
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday that Toby Reed, 46, of Grifton was arrested.
Detectives with the office received information from investigators in Maryland that Reed had been using social media on an account not reported to authorities. Individuals on the sex offender registry are required to report all social media accounts that they have used.
Detectives arrested Reed on June 3 on a charge of failure to report social media accounts as a registered sex offender, for which he received a $25,000 secured bond.
Reed also was found to be on post-release supervision with the N.C. Department of Correction for failure to register as a sex offender, as well as on parole from Maryland for a 2003 third-degree sex offense against a minor.
Reed has been charged with violating his probation and parole. He is being held at the Pitt County Detention Center without bond.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break ins, thefts
- 1000 block Worthington Road, Winterville, 1:33 p.m., June 9: intellectual property theft reported; case unfounded.
Assaults
- 3100 block Bell Arthur Road, Greenville, 7:31 p.m., June 9: woman threatened at residence; case closed, leads exhausted.
- 200 block Fairmont Avenue, Greenville, 3:08 p.m., June 9: woman threatened at residence; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 700 block Patton Circle, 11:35 a.m., June 9: game console valued at $250 stolen from residence; case active.
- 800 Thomas Langston Road, 12:32 p.m., June 9: lawn and garden equipment valued at $960 stolen from Lowe’s parking lot; case active.
Assaults
- 3439 S. Memorial Drive, 3:11 p.m., June 9: woman assaulted by child at Baymont by Wyndham; case inactive.
- 3212 S. Memorial Drive, 3:20 p.m., June 9: individual assaulted by girlfriend at Wingate by Wyndham; case inactive.