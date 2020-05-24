The Pitt County Sheriff's Office charged a man with attempted murder and other violations after a series of assaults against a woman in the Ayden area, according to a news release issued Sunday morning.
The incidents took place on Friday in a vehicle at multiple locations, the news release said. They were reported to the Community Patrol Division on Saturday.
Following an investigation, deputies issued warrants for Michael Earl Crandell, 44, of Grifton on charges including attempted first-degree murder, kidnapping, assault by strangulation and assault on a female.
Crandell was already in the custody of the Pitt County Detention Center on the charges of driving while impaired and failure to appear on charges of impeding traffic, driving while license revoked and failure to reduce speed, with an $8,000 secured bond.
He was served with warrants on the new charges while in jail. He is currently being held with no bond at the detention center. The case remains under investigation.