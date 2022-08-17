A short chase on N.C. 11 led to a man’s arrest by Grifton authorities for impaired driving and other charges.
At 10:22 p.m. on Aug. 2 a Grifton police officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop on N.C. 11 near North Highland Boulevard. The driver of the vehicle, Jensy Edgardo Caceres-Flores, 40, of 2748 Mission St., San Francisco, California, did not comply and continued to drive northeast on the highway.
Caceres-Flores eventually stopped less than a mile away near the intersection of Harvey Rouse Road. Court documents said that he was driving without a license but did not specify if that was the reason for the initial stop.
The officer’s report said that Caceres-Flores had red, glassy eyes and was unsteady on his feet after being pulled over. An open container of alcohol was discovered in the vehicle. An attempt to gauge the suspect’s blood alcohol content was not successful due to his being combative, a note in the court documents said.
Caceres-Flores was arrested and charged with resisting a public officer, reckless driving to endanger, flee to elude arrest, no operator’s license, open container and driving while impaired.
Shootings investigated
A woman was transported to ECU Health last week after a shooting that could be related to two similar incident in Farmville, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office reported.
An incident report from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said a 31-year-old woman was wounded in when someone fired at her home about 1:48 a.m. on Friday at a residence on Hunters Lane west of Greenville.
Another resident of the home notified the office that a shooting had occurred. A juvenile was present as well according to the report.
Two other shots fired incidents were reported in Farmville on Thursday night and early Friday morning. The first took place in the 2700 block of N.C. 121 about 8:27 p.m. and the second was reported in the 4400 block of Alan Place at 3 a.m.
A witness in the first incident shares the same last name as the gunshot victim and the resident who reported her shooting.
Three juveniles were present in the Alan Place home. A narrative in that incident report said the shooting is “related to two other shootings in the county tonight,” but did not expressly say if that referred to the Hunters Lane and Highway 121 incidents.
The Hunters Lane residence is about a 10 mile drive from the Farmville locations. All three cases remain under investigation. The sheriff’s office provided no further information.
Grifton break-ins
Law enforcement reports issued last week said two attempted and one successful vehicle break-in are being investigated along a stretch of N.C. 118 near the Craven/Pitt County line.
Incident reports from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office show that separate reports of tampering with an automobile came from residents in the highway’s 2600 and 2900 blocks between 10:28 and 11:54 a.m. Aug. 2.
A third report from just before noon states that a vehicle belonging to a non-resident was broken into in the road’s 3000 block sometime between midnight and the time of the report.
Three dollars in cash and a backpack were stolen from the vehicle, the report said. All three cases remain under investigation. The stretch of road is between Grifton and Vanceboro along the Markel Canal.
The sheriff’s office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
- 2100 block Sawtooth Drive, Fountain, 3:31 p.m. Aug. 3: phone valued at $100, wallet stolen from residence; case active.
- 2900 block Askew Road, Farmville, midnight July 28-6:41 a.m. July 29: four dirt bikes valued at a combined $30,000 stolen from residence; case active.
- 3631 Hog Market Road, Farmville, 6 p.m. July 29-8:32 a.m. Aug. 1: tools valued at $500 stolen from vehicle at Hollowell Septic; case active.
- 3690 S. Railroad St., Fountain, 7:45 p.m. Aug. 1: merchandise valued at $20 stolen from Dollar General; case active.
2400 block Cannon Price Road, Grifton, 5:50 a.m. Aug. 2: vehicle broken into at residence; phone valued at $400 stolen; case active.
- 111 E. Hanrahan Road, Grifton, 7:01 a.m. Aug. 1: woman assaulted by known person at Kash N Karry; case active.
- 4700 block Marie Cox Lane, Ayden, midnight Nov. 11, 2021-10:11 a.m. Aug. 8: firearm valued at $400 stolen from residence and returned; case active.
- 250 block Northwest Acres Drive, Greenville, midnight July 25-4:23 p.m. Aug. 8: appliances and tools valued at $1,660 stolen from residence; case active.
- 6800 block N.C. 43 N, Fountain, 12:05 p.m. Aug. 7: woman assaulted by unknown offender; case closed; leads exhausted.