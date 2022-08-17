A short chase on N.C. 11 led to a man’s arrest by Grifton authorities for impaired driving and other charges.

At 10:22 p.m. on Aug. 2 a Grifton police officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop on N.C. 11 near North Highland Boulevard. The driver of the vehicle, Jensy Edgardo Caceres-Flores, 40, of 2748 Mission St., San Francisco, California, did not comply and continued to drive northeast on the highway.


