James Giovanni Graham, 22

Graham

 Contributed photo

A Kinston man was arrested Tuesday for sex crimes involving a Grifton juvenile, authorities reported.

A news release from the Grifton Police Department said that in February it received information that James Giovanni Graham, 22, of 316 S. Davis St., traveled to the town to solicit a sexual relationship with a child under the age of 15. An investigation led to Graham's arrest at his residence.

