A man is dead and another seriously injured an impaired driver struck their vehicle on Silverado Drive in Grimesland in the early hours of Feb. 23, according to law enforcement records.
Anthony Lewis Jr. was killed after a vehicle he occupied was struck by a Jeep station wagon driven by Michael Jerome Wiggins, 22, of 216 S. Grimesland Bridge Road, Grimesland, according to a warrant from the State Highway Patrol.
Court documents said that the crash occurred at 2:19 a.m. in a residential area of Silverado Drive near Bryant Street.
Another man in the car was seriously injured. The nature of their injury was not clear nor was their condition because a crash report from the incident was unavailable and the responding trooper was not available on Monday.
An affidavit said the trooper responding to the scene suspected impairment due to Wiggins’ having red, glassy eyes and a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. It said Wiggins was very unsteady on his feet and slurring his speech.
The affidavit alleges that Wiggins told the trooper he had been drinking and that he blew a .20 on a portable breathalyzer test.
Court documents said that visibility was clear and that the conditions were overcast at the time of the incident.
Wiggins was arrested and charged with driving while impaired, felony death by vehicle, reckless driving — wanton disregard and felony serious injury by vehicle. He was held on a $3,000 secured bond prior to his release from the Pitt County Detention Center.