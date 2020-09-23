A Glock handgun, iPhone and Airpods were stolen from a vehicle in Teels Estates outside of Greenville on Monday, according to a Pitt County Sheriff’s Office report.
Deputies responded to the break-in on Monday in the 300 block Teels Estates Road, off Old River Road north of Greenville. A case report said it occurred about 12:20 p.m.
The vehicle was forcibly enters. The property stolen was valued at $1,395. An investigation is ongoing.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 1300 block Rams Horn Road, Greenville, noon-6:11 p.m. Sept. 21: Ambien valued at $100 stolen; case cleared.
Assaults
- 3000 block Clemmons School Road, Stokes, 9:08-10:12 p.m. Sept. 21: juvenile victim of simple affray; case cleared.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 406 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 8:58 p.m. Sept. 20: storage shed at Nulook forcibly entered, sustained $30 in damages; case inactive.
- 3900 block Brookstone Drive, 10-11:54 p.m. Sept. 21: vehicle entered, nothing stolen; investigation ongoing.