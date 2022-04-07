Two handguns were reported stolen from a Greenville residence Tuesday afternoon.
An incident report from the Greenville Police Department said that a Glock 43 valued at $550 and a Glock 45 valued at $499 were reported stolen at 5:04 p.m. from a residence in the 4100 block of Bridge Court near Winterville.
The report said the gun owner became aware they were missing at noon.
The case is inactive.
GREENVILLE
The police department in other case issued case reports with the following details and allegations.
Break-ins, thefts
- 3040 Evans St., 5:48 p.m. April 5: action figure valued at $29.99 stolen from Target; case inactive.
- 1400 block Forrest Acres Drive, Greenville, 6:26 p.m. April 4: break in at residence. Court documents stolen; case active.
- 3900 block Dunn Road, Fountain, 9:30 p.m. April 4- 12:32 a.m. April 5: riding mower stolen from residence; case cleared.
Assaults
- 300 block Lindsay Drive, 7:50 p.m. April 5: woman assaulted by ex-partner at residence; case active.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 2864 Speight Seed Farm Road, Greenville, 12 a.m. March 16- 9:44 a.m. April 5: catalytic converter stolen from vehicle at Warren Chapel Church; case active.
- 1400 block Speight Drive, 12:29 p.m. April 5: identity fraud reported; case active.
- 1100 block Oak Hill Drive, 5:45 p.m. April 5: identity documents stolen; case active.
- 2600 block MacGregor Downs Road, 12 a.m. March 31-6 p.m. April 2: electronics valued at $929 stolen from residence. Shoes, mattress, phone, other items valued at $2,500 damaged or destroyed; case inactive.
- 1500 block Hooker Road, 9 a.m. March 31-11 a.m. April 2: break in at residence; case inactive.
- 600 block Griffin Street, noon-11 p.m. April 1: break in at residence. Damage to door valued at $300, window valued at $200; case inactive.
- 216 E. Arlington Blvd., 12:40 p.m. April 1-4:30 p.m. April 2: license plate valued at $100 stolen from parking lot of Greenville Medical Care; case inactive.
- 2200 block Remington Court, 1:54 p.m. April 1: black 2016 Dodge Challenger valued at $27,000 stolen from residence; case inactive.
- 1000 block North Overlook Drive, 6:32 p.m. April 1: man defrauded of $500; case inactive.
- 300 block Horseshoe Drive, 9:45 p.m. April 1: brown 2008 Ford F-150 valued at $4,000 stolen from residence; case active.
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 2:13 p.m. April 2: attempted shoplifting of two packs of chicken wings valued at $32 from Walmart; case inactive.
- 2400 block Bray Court, 5:03 p.m. April 2: domestic break-in at residence; case closed by arrest.
- 1900 block Limerick Lane, 5:09 p.m. April 2: break-in at residence; case closed by arrest.
- 1100 block West Third Street, 8 p.m. April 2- 11:32 a.m. April 3: dog valued at $500 stolen from residence.
- 913 Moye Blvd., 7:22 p.m.- 7:28 p.m. April 3: bag containing wallet, keys, cash, ID information valued at $120 in total stolen from Hardee’s; case inactive.
- 4600 E. 10th St., 7:23 p.m. April 3: attempted shoplifting of for sale merchandise valued at $102.54 from Walmart; case closed by citation.
Assaults
- 3600 block Victoria Lane, Farmville, 10:22 p.m. April 5: man assaulted by girlfriend at residence; case active.
- 1400 block Broad Street, 11:28 a.m. April 1: man assaulted by girlfriend; case inactive.
- 714 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 2:51 p.m. April 1: woman assaulted by acquaintance at Greenville Mall; case active.
- 500 block Vance Street, 8:15 a.m. April 2: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case inactive.
- 4100 block Castlebar Road, 4:59 p.m. April 2: man assaulted by stranger at residence; case closed by arrest.
- 3900 block West Vancroft Circle, 1:29 a.m. April 3: man assaulted with bladed weapon by spouse; case cleared.
- 3200 block Summer Place, 8:13 a.m. April 3: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case inactive.
- 3700 block Oglethorpe Drive, 3:46 p.m. April 3: man assaulted by neighbor; case cleared.