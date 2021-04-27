A television, two watches and a necklace were stolen during a break-in at the home of a Belvoir woman accused of trying to hit three children with her car, according to reports.
The incident was reported about 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the Buck Lane home of Daina Forrest, 35, who on Monday remained in jail on charges related to the April 18 incident.
Deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded, a case report said. The gold necklace, valued at $100, was recovered. The other property is valued at $600.
Sgt. Lee Darnell said the break-in was reported by someone who is caring for the property. He said the case is active. The report said possible juvenile suspects had been identified. Darnell declined to discuss the case further.
Forrest was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and felony possession of cocaine and was jailed at the Pitt County Detention Center in lieu of a $230,000 bond.
She is accused of trying to hit the children while they were playing basketball at a neighboring home in Deer Run Estates. Deputies found crack cocaine and marijuana in her car after the incident.
One child was taken to the hospital by emergency medical services, the sheriff’s office reported. Forrest had been driving in the area earlier waving a butcher’s knife, cursing at and threatening the children, witnesses told deputies.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 400 block Alexander Brown Road, Bethel, 3:03 p.m., April 23: $46.98 stolen from woman through internet financial card fraud; case active.
- 2900 block J.A. Manning Road, Bethel, 7:09 p.m., April 23: woman reported attempt to defraud by avoiding payment for telecommunication service; case active.
- 3400 block Fulford Circle, Farmville, 9:58 a.m., April 24: man defrauded of $3,000 by former roommate who used Xbox Live account over two-year period; case active.
- 2600 block Nichols Road, Greenville, 5:03 p.m., April 24: copper wire valued at $150 stolen at residence; case active.
- 600 block Deborah Court, Greenville, 7:17 a.m., April 25: riding mower and trailers valued at $1,700 stolen from residential property; case active.
Assaults
- 1600 VOA Site C Road, Greenville, 2:51 p.m., April 23: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.
1800 block Tupelo Lane, Greenville, 5:50 p.m., April 23: man threatened by known person; case cleared.
- 700 block Cindas Lane, Greenville, 11:39 a.m., April 25: woman choked by boyfriend at residence; case active.
- 3100 block Eugene James Road, Tarboro, 10:41 p.m., April 25: juveniles, 19-year-old report acquaintance pointed rifle at them; case cleared.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 2200 block West Arlington Boulevard, 12:46 p.m., April 23: headphones valued at $200 stolen in parking lot; case active.
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 1:28 p.m., April 23: hygiene items valued at $85.10 stolen at Walmart; case closed by citation.
- 3200 block East 10th Street, 2:30 a.m., April 24: pizza valued at $57 stolen from delivery driver at residence; case active.
- 2100 block Silver Maple Lane, 1:09 p.m., April 24: vehicle broken into in parking lot. $600 cash stolen; case active.
- 100 block Ridge Place, 2:06 a.m., April 26: vehicle valued at $2,000 damaged by individual tampering with parts; case active.
Assaults
- 200 block East Fifth Street, 2:48 a.m., April 23: man assaulted to the point of serious bodily injury by unknown person at residence; case active.
- 100 block East Fourth Street, 1:16 a.m., April 23: woman assaulted by acquaintance in parking lot; case closed by arrest.
- 700 block West 14th Street, 3:49 p.m., April 23: woman assaulted at residence by boyfriend, others; case inactive.
- 700 block Patton Circle, 6:59 p.m., April 23: woman assaulted by unknown person with handgun in parking lot; damage to vehicles valued at $4,500; case active.
- 100 block Wellingham Avenue, 3:20 a.m., April 24: man seriously injured by girlfriend with unknown weapon; case active.