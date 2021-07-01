A Grimesland teen was arrested for drug and other offenses after a break-in at a Grimesland home, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Deputies responded to a residential alarm call at 4769 School Road about 7:34 a.m. on Tuesday, the agency reported. Upon their arrival, they discovered the home had been broken into and immediately began an investigation.
During the investigation, a cache of stolen property was recovered and Johnny Rayvon Daniels, 19, was arrested. During the booking process at the Pitt County Detention Center, Daniels was found to be in possession of cocaine.
He was charged with felony breaking or entering, felony larceny after breaking or entering, felony possession of schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of schedule II controlled substance and felony possession of controlled substance on jail premises. He also was served with an outstanding order for arrest for failure to appear in court on a trespassing charge.
Detention center records listed Daniels as homeless. He was being held under a $26,000 secured bond.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations information:
Break-ins, thefts
- 200 block Pug Moore Road, Bethel, 10:31 a.m., June 29: man defrauded of $100 in goods; case active.
- 1587 Briley Road, Greenville, 4:23 p.m., June 29: catalytic converter valued at $200 stolen from vehicle at Holy Temple Church; case active.
- 2100 block Stokes Road, Greenville, 7:00 p.m., June 29: $3,446 cash stolen from residence; case active.
- 400 block Abbott Farm Road, Ayden, 10:06 a.m., June 30: woman defrauded of $3,000 after a false account was opened in her name; case active.
- 200 block Lee Street, Greenville, 11:50 a.m., June 30: woman defrauded of $10,000 by scammer advising her to buy Google Play Cards; case active.
Assaults
- 6500 block Beaver Dam Road, Ayden, 11:25 p.m., June 29: woman reported assault by child at residence; case cleared.
- 1100 block Allison Road, Greenville, 7:10 p.m., June 29: woman, juvenile assaulted by family member at residence; case closed by arrest.
- 2100 block Presley Drive, Greenville, 7:13 a.m., June 30: weapon discharged into occupied residence; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations information:
Break ins, thefts
- 200 block Southeast Greenville Boulevard, 12:11 p.m., June 29: radio stolen from vehicle in parking lot; case inactive.
- 100 block Concord Drive, 9:50 a.m., June 29: prescription medication stolen from vehicle at residence; case inactive.
- 2530 S. Memorial Drive, 8:49 p.m., June 29: household goods valued at $15 stolen from Family Dollar; case active.
100 block Lindbeth Drive, 11:22 p.m., June 30: solar lights valued at $75 reported stolen at residence; items recovered; case inactive.
- 1900 block Rosemont Drive, 12:26 p.m., June 30: break-in at residence; items valued at $725 stolen, recovered; case closed by arrest.
- 300 block Haven Drive, 11:31 p.m., June 30: vehicle forcibly entered in parking lot; phone valued at $4,800, $425 cash stolen; damage to vehicle estimated at $200; case inactive.
4700 block County Home Road, 8:26 p.m., June 30: grill valued at $200 stolen from residence; case active.
- 200 block Manhattan Avenue, 6:39 p.m., June 30: black Kia Forte valued at $10,000 stolen from road; case active.
Assaults
- 200 block Lindbeth Drive, 11:24 p.m., June 29: man assaulted by girlfriend, known person at residence; case closed by citation.
- 500 block West 14th Avenue, 12:29 a.m., June 30: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.
- 800 block Treybrooke Circle, 3:55 a.m., July 1: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.