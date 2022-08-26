Homicide under investigation in Pitt County The Daily Reflector Aug 26, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Information is scarce in the investigation of a Friday homicide off of Old River Road in Greenville.The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office put out a news release Friday saying at noon deputies responded to Van Ness Avenue near Lombard Avenue to a reported shooting.The deputies arrived to find a victim dead from a gunshot wound. The sheriff’s office is working to notify the victim’s next of kin.There is not an ongoing threat to the public the release said and the shooting was not a random act of violence.The death is the second murder being investigated in Pitt County this week after a man was found shot to death in an SUV at the corner of Joel Drive and Lee Court in Greenville early Tuesday. Contact Pat Gruner at pgruner@reflector.com and 252-329-9566. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Pitt County News Release Office Crime Police Criminal Law Deputy Sheriff Victim Shooting Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews