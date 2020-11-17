A kerosene heater sparked a fire that injured one person and damaged a house and barn at 908 Howell St., an official from Greenville Fire-Rescue said on Monday.
The fire department responded to the blaze on Saturday. The structures caught fire about 9:15 p.m., Fire Marshall Bryant Beddard said.
The fire originated in the barn and was ruled accidental. Beddard said it was the result of an issue with a kerosene heater.
Flames damaged the back of the house. The house was vacant and is not currently livable, Beddard said.
One person was transported to Vidant Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, he said. The person was using the barn to stay warm.
Twenty-five fire department personnel responded to the scene.