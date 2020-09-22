A man who shot and killed his wife in front of their 14-year-old daughter on Sunday was arrested a short time later, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office reported. The couple had been separated for several months.
Deputies were called to 2465 Askew Road Lane in the Bell Arthur area about 6:21 p.m. They found Charly Warters Vebber, 34. She had been shot in the head at least three times, Sheriff Paula Dance said in a Monday news conference.
The initial investigation led deputies to Vebber’s husband, Kevin Paul Vebber, 38, of Greenville, the news release said.
“Mr. Vebber returned to the residence on this particular evening to return his 14-year-old daughter home, and at that point this crime occurred,” Dance said.
He left the scene and was located at a family member’s residence in Greenville, Dance said. He suffered an accidental injury when firing shots at his wife.
Vebber was taken to the hospital, released and taken to the detention center, Dance said.
The crime was witnessed by the couple’s daughter, who called law enforcement and provided information to the deputies, Dance said. Charly Vebber lived several houses away from her father, who also may have been a witness.
The incident occurred outside the house on the back deck. The couple owned the property on Askew Road, but Kevin Vebber had not lived at the residence for several months.
The sheriff’s office did not know if there was an argument before the shooting took place. Dance said Kevin Vebber was not at the house long before he shot Charly.
“As far as we know at this point, Mr. Vebber was bringing their 14-year-old daughter home from a weekend visit and ended up on the back patio of the home with Ms. Vebber and then perpetrated this egregious crime,” Dance said.
Dance said the incident appeared to be a domestic situation. The Vebbers had been estranged for two months after being married for about 15 years, Dance said.
There was not a domestic violence protective order in this case, but there was indication Charly was concerned about her well being.
The sheriff’s office had responded to one call at the residence. No criminal action had taken place, but the call was domestic in nature, Dance said.
Officials said the weapon used in the crime has been recovered but did not know Monday if it was registered to Vebber. The type of weapon was not available.
Charly homeschooled the couple’s daughter and was a member of the Raising Arrows homeschool group.
Dance said Kevin Vebber was a City of Greenville employee. According to the city staff directory, he worked as a traffic control worker for public works.
Vebber has been charged with one count of first-degree murder. He was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center with no bond.
An investigation is ongoing.