The husband of a woman found dead in her Greenville condominium was charged with murder after he was apprehended in Mississippi early Thursday morning.
Greenville Police on Tuesday were contacted by coworkers of Tavara Guttierrez, 44, after she had failed to report to work for several days a news release from the department said.
Gutierrez's body was found in her residence at the Spring Forest Condominiums in the 500 block of Spring Forest Road during a welfare check. The cause of her death has not been released.
The news release said Guttierrez' husband, 51-year-old Lawrence Guttierrez, was developed as the suspect and warrants were obtained for his arrest on Tuesday.
Detectives received information that Gutierrez might be travelling to his home state of Mississippi. At approximately 2 a.m. Thursday, Guttierrez was located by Biloxi, Mississippi, police and taken into custody without incident.
The release said GPD worked with the NC SBI Fugitive and Missing Person Task Force as well as the Biloxi Police Department in investigating and apprehending Gutierrez.
Guttierrez is currently awaiting extradition back to Pitt County on a charge of murder from the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility in Mississippi, Greenville police reported.