The last vestige of Greenville's Imperial Tobacco plant sustained heavy damage in a suspected arson overnight Thursday, Greenville officials reported.
Firefighters were called to the two story, brick office building about 3:45 a.m. Thursday as flames and smoke towered through the roof. The downtown structure was to be incorporated into the development of a hotel on the site.
The building was not being utilized, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation, city Fire Marshal Bryant Beddard said. The fire burned for about an hour, he said.
No one was inside the building at the time of the fire, Beddard said. There was significant damage to the building, he said.
One firefighter was injured and is expected to be fine, said Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Rebekah Thurston. At least five trucks responded to the fire.
The fire appears to have been set intentionally, Greenville Police Department spokeswoman Kristen Hunter said. Cameras in the area are being reviewed and the department will continue the investigation moving forward.
The State Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the investigation, officials said.
The building served as an office for a large tobacco processing facility that operated on the 8.6 acre site in the Dickinson Avenue Corridor downtown. A fire of unknown origin burned most of the plan in 2008. The building was about 100 years old and was under option for renovation and redevelopment.
The city purchased the site for $1 in 2012 and used a federal Brownfield grant to clean up toxins left from the fire and plant operations.
In February, the Greenville City Council unanimously approved a development agreement with Seacoast Communities so the developer could build a boutique hotel and apartments on the site.
Measures to preserving the history of the Imperial plant and west Greenville were included in the agreement, including stabilizing and improving the appearance of the office building while maintaining its historic character.
The Imperial plant operated in Greenville from the early 1900s into the late 1990s. Its towering smokestack dominated the city's skyline but had to be demolished after the 2008 fire.